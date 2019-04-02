Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Mississippi : Childhood Obesity Research Changing Lives in the Mid-South

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

OXFORD, Miss. - Childhood obesity is a serious health problem, affecting 13.7 million American children and adolescents ages 2 to 19, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Obesity puts children at risk for poor health and disproportionately affects Hispanic and African-American communities, the CDC has found.

Webb Smith, who earned a doctorate in health and kinesiology from the University of Mississippi, is combating childhood obesity in the Mid-South with a new exercise technology, Fit4Class, designed specifically with kids in mind.

Smith is an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics in the School of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. At Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, UTHSC's clinical partner, Smith is developing a new gaming system to improve children's access and approach to exercise.

'Gaming systems are traditionally associated with sedentary behavior and snacking,' Smith said. 'Instead, we are using new motion capture technology in gaming to get kids moving. Basically their body movement controls a character on the game, and they are exercising to drive the game.'

The game system has been in development for three years and is not yet commercially available. It is being tested in a Shelby County, Tennessee, charter school.

'Here in Shelby County and in the Memphis area, there are a large number of elementary schools who do not have a school gymnasium,' Smith said. 'We have used this technology to actually have these interactive PE classes.

'They can take a regular-sized classroom and have a PE class for 24 kids in a space that is otherwise unsuitable for a traditional PE class.'

Besides developing gaming systems that improve children's access to exercise in schools, Smith is a founding provider in the Healthy Lifestyle Clinic, a pediatric obesity program at UTHSC.

'I believe that exercise is medicine,' Smith said. 'I believe in prescribing exercise just as you do with medication, where we monitor the dose and follow up on the dose.

'We really do a lot of exercise prescription where we try to deal with the barriers families experience.'

Webb Smith is an assistant professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Photo by Troy Glasgow/The Commercial Appeal

In addition to his gaming system research and development, Smith is studying a genetic variant that is more prevalent in African-Americans and dictates how a person's body breaks down fatty acids. His other recent research includes lifestyle and metabolic syndrome in adult survivors of childhood cancer, effectiveness of home exercise during maintenance therapy for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia and emotional distress among survivors of childhood cancer.

Smith credits part of his success in health care research to support he received from his UM mentor, Mark Loftin, associate dean of applied sciences and professor in the Department of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management.

'Over my career, I have had the pleasure of serving as major professor for about 10 doctoral students,' Loftin said. 'I would place Dr. Smith in the top 10 percent of that elite group.

'Webb was always well-prepared for class and researched innovative projects involving children or adults in regard to acute or chronic adaptations to exercise stress. By the time Dr. Smith graduated with his Ph.D., he had published about 20 research papers, mostly with St. Jude, and secured a $250,000 external grant as a co-investigator.'

Besides his professional career, Smith is a dedicated husband and father of two young boys.

Prospective students interested in the health and kinesiology doctoral program at Ole Miss should contact Minsoo Kang, department chair, at kang@olemiss.edu.

The School of Applied Sciences, home of theDepartment of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management, offers professional preparation programs that integrate academic study, clinical training, creative research, service-learning and community outreach, leading to the development of leaders whose professional endeavors will improve health and well-being.

Disclaimer

The University of Mississippi published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pLINKEDIN : Spark Deeper Conversations with Document and Presentation Upload Ability
PU
05:17pCanada says third canola exporter has run into trouble in China
RE
05:16pWhite House sees 'headway' on U.S.-China trade ahead of new talks this week
RE
05:16pCanada says third canola exporter has run into trouble in China
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pWhite House sees 'headway' on U.S.-China trade ahead of new talks this week
RE
05:01pMERCURY DIGITAL ASSETS : Teams with the San Juan Mercantile Exchange for New Digital Asset Dark Pool and OTC Trading
BU
04:58pUtilities Flat Amid Renewed Fund Manager Interest in Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:57pUNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI : Childhood Obesity Research Changing Lives in the Mid-South
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4TESLA : TESLA : will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
5DOWDUPONT INC. : DOWDUPONT : A Different Dow Emerges in Spinoff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About