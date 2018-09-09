University of New England : Blue Devils push past Nor'easters, 3-1

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- SUNY Fredonia benefited from 18 kills out of SallyAnne Rudny on the way to a 3-1 decision (25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23) against the University of New England on Saturday afternoon (Sep. 8) at the Vassar College Women's Volleyball Invitational.

The Blue Devils (5-2) turned to Emily Jones and Emma Falk to another 11 and nine kills, respectively. Amanda Mosack and Makenna Kallin tossed up a combined 34 assists to steer the attack, and Rachel Aiello dropped in four of the team's 14 service aces. Aiello also shared the match-high of 28 digs, while Kallin (12) and Mosack (11) contributed to the defensive effort.

For the Nor'easters (1-7), knocked down 12 kills and posted eight winners. totaled eight additional kills, to go with 21 assists and 15 digs. added six kills and 10 digs. registered 28 digs from the back line.

Earlier in the day: Oswego State 3, UNE 0