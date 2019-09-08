Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of New England : UNE wears down Rams in sweep

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 02:02am EDT
Statistics

QUINCY, Mass. -- and each posted 10 kills as the University of New England dialed up a 3-0 triumph (25-22, 26-24, 25-13) over Framingham State University on Saturday afternoon (Sep. 7) in women's volleyball action at the Lahue PE Center on the campus of Eastern Nazarene College.

Camelo also had 11 digs for a double-double, which was similarly achieved by with 32 assists and 10 digs. added seven winners and 10 digs for the Nor'easters (4-1), while scooped up a match-high 17 digs.

Hailey Sanders registered eight kills for the Rams (1-2), and Alyssa Cafarelli had 13 digs.

Later in the day: UNE 3, Regis 0

Disclaimer

University of New England published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 06:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aUAE energy minister says oil producers are 'committed' to balancing market
RE
02:07aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's exports up 2.6% in August, imports down 2.6%
PU
02:02aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : UNE wears down Rams in sweep
PU
01:29aChina's August crude imports rise on margin rebound, but fuel surplus persists
RE
01:04aMexico's budget juggling act - a need to balance weak growth, fiscal discipline
RE
01:02aChina August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
RE
12:36aChina's August exports unexpectedly shrink, imports remain weak
RE
09/07China's Foreign Trade Dropped in August Amid Rising Trade Tensions
DJ
09/07Saudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister
RE
09/07Boeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms
2COPPER : China August copper imports, aluminium exports fall as slowdown bites
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4UAE energy minister says oil producers are 'committed' to balancing market
5BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : Team Belgium Claim Victory in the 2019 BMO Nations' Cup at Spruce Meadow..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group