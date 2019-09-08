University of New England : UNE wears down Rams in sweep

QUINCY, Mass. -- and each posted 10 kills as the University of New England dialed up a 3-0 triumph (25-22, 26-24, 25-13) over Framingham State University on Saturday afternoon (Sep. 7) in women's volleyball action at the Lahue PE Center on the campus of Eastern Nazarene College.

Camelo also had 11 digs for a double-double, which was similarly achieved by with 32 assists and 10 digs. added seven winners and 10 digs for the Nor'easters (4-1), while scooped up a match-high 17 digs.

Hailey Sanders registered eight kills for the Rams (1-2), and Alyssa Cafarelli had 13 digs.

Later in the day: UNE 3, Regis 0