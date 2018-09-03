University of New England : Wheaton spoils UNE home-opener

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Two goals in each half lead Wheaton College (Mass.) over the University of New England women's soccer team, 4-0, in the Nor'easters' home opener on Sunday afternoon at Barbara J. Hazard Field.

The Lyons struck first in the 12th minute as Kenza Farid put home the rebound off a shot by Lily Scammon. Aymara O'Brien-Pappalardo connected from the top of the box for her first of two goals on the day to put Wheaton in front 2-0 at halftime. UNE made a late push in the first half with two late corner kicks and attempts at goal.

O'Brien-Pappalardo extended the Lyons' advantage to 3-0 in the 67th minute on a cross in front by Farid. Jaime Rattenni added the final goal in the 78th minute, her first of the year.

Wheaton held a 20-10 advantage in shots and 11-6 on goal.

Goalkeeper made three saves in the first half for the Nor'easters. replaced her to begin the second and made four stops.

UNE will visit Westfield State on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.

