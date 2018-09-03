Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of New England : Wheaton spoils UNE home-opener

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 02:52am CEST
Statistics

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Two goals in each half lead Wheaton College (Mass.) over the University of New England women's soccer team, 4-0, in the Nor'easters' home opener on Sunday afternoon at Barbara J. Hazard Field.

The Lyons struck first in the 12th minute as Kenza Farid put home the rebound off a shot by Lily Scammon. Aymara O'Brien-Pappalardo connected from the top of the box for her first of two goals on the day to put Wheaton in front 2-0 at halftime. UNE made a late push in the first half with two late corner kicks and attempts at goal.
O'Brien-Pappalardo extended the Lyons' advantage to 3-0 in the 67th minute on a cross in front by Farid. Jaime Rattenni added the final goal in the 78th minute, her first of the year.
Wheaton held a 20-10 advantage in shots and 11-6 on goal.
Goalkeeper made three saves in the first half for the Nor'easters. replaced her to begin the second and made four stops.
UNE will visit Westfield State on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.

Disclaimer

University of New England published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 00:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:52aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : Wheaton spoils UNE home-opener
PU
02:31aGlobal stocks still hooked on buybacks; trade war snaring more bulls - Reuters poll
RE
01:22aCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Christine Lagarde to speak at inaugural Helen Alexander Memorial Lecture
PU
01:12aCITY OF EASTVALE CA : Limonite Avenue I-15 Interchange Construction Update
PU
12:07aYemen government temporary halts imports of luxury goods - statement
RE
09/02RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : Armistice Day coin orders open to the public
PU
09/02ENGLAND GOLF ENGLISH GOLF UNION : Lizzie, 10, and dad Craig are PING Family champions
PU
09/02NOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Co (BPMC) are studying the events in the south of Tripoli and developing alternative plans for the distribution of fuel should clashes continue
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
2BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
3BRENT : Brent crude oil dips on rising OPEC output; looming sanctions on Iran prevent bigger fall
4TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales
5TATNEFT' PAO : TATNEFT' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.