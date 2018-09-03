University of New England : Wheaton spoils UNE home-opener

Statistics
BIDDEFORD, Maine - Two goals in each half lead Wheaton College (Mass.) over the University of New England women's soccer team, 4-0, in the Nor'easters' home opener on Sunday afternoon at Barbara J. Hazard Field.
The Lyons struck first in the 12th minute as Kenza Farid put home the rebound off a shot by Lily Scammon. Aymara O'Brien-Pappalardo connected from the top of the box for her first of two goals on the day to put Wheaton in front 2-0 at halftime. UNE made a late push in the first half with two late corner kicks and attempts at goal.
O'Brien-Pappalardo extended the Lyons' advantage to 3-0 in the 67th minute on a cross in front by Farid. Jaime Rattenni added the final goal in the 78th minute, her first of the year.
Wheaton held a 20-10 advantage in shots and 11-6 on goal.
Goalkeeper made three saves in the first half for the Nor'easters. replaced her to begin the second and made four stops.
UNE will visit Westfield State on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
Disclaimer
University of New England published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 00:51:07 UTC