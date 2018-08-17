Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of New England : ‘Journal Tribune’ publishes timely article by nursing faculty Donna Hyde on older adults and summer heat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:36am CEST

PORTLAND, Maine Donna Hyde, M.S.N./Ed., RN, MGSF, assistant clinical professor in the Department of Nursing, wrote a column titled 'Summer considerations for the older adult,' which was published in the August 5 issue of the Journal Tribune.

Appropriately timed for a rash of oppressively muggy weather in the eastern U.S. (with no exception for Maine), Hyde's column highlighted the increased risks faced by older adults in the summer heat and humidity. She discussed natural and inevitable physical changes that occur in humans as we age that make us more prone to heat-related issues, and she noted that even some medications commonly taken by older adults contribute to altered responses to heat.

Hyde suggested wearing loose-fitting apparel, including a head covering; seeking shade outdoors; and using air conditioning when possible (and air circulation when not possible.) She also warned about dehydration, cautioning older adults to avoid beverages with high levels of sugar, caffeine or alcohol.

Additionally, the column addressed heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the older population, noting warning signs as well as outlining early interventions.

While Hyde acknowledged that 'even with healthy aging, the body undergoes physical changes that lifestyle choices cannot prevent,' some of which increase our susceptibility to heat as we age, she also encouraged readers to take preventative measures in areas that are under our control, such as wearing protective eyewear. 'Don't wait until your older self wishes that you had listened to your younger self,' she cautioned.

Read the article

Disclaimer

University of New England published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 22:35:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : & Foster’s Leisure World Plaza Office to Host Food Drive
PU
01:11aCanada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
RE
01:11aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : ICGA Recognizes Members Receiving the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award
PU
01:06aNvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
12:36aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : ‘Journal Tribune’ publishes timely article by nursing faculty Donna Hyde on older adults and summer heat
PU
12:36aGREAT PLAINS MANUFACTURING : releases new peanut planter meter
PU
12:11aNPA NATIONAL PETROLEUM AUTHORITY : engages Nima residents on Cylinder Recirculation policy
PU
08/16Youth Unemployment Hits 52-Year Low
DJ
08/16USTR Lighthizer eyes NAFTA 'breakthrough,' Mexico urges flexibility
RE
08/16COLONIAL AVENUE STREET IMPROVEMENT UPDATE : New Traffic Patterns
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
3TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Announces August 2018 U.S. D..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.