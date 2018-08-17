University of New England : ‘Journal Tribune’ publishes timely article by nursing faculty Donna Hyde on older adults and summer heat

PORTLAND, Maine Donna Hyde, M.S.N./Ed., RN, MGSF, assistant clinical professor in the Department of Nursing, wrote a column titled 'Summer considerations for the older adult,' which was published in the August 5 issue of the Journal Tribune.

Appropriately timed for a rash of oppressively muggy weather in the eastern U.S. (with no exception for Maine), Hyde's column highlighted the increased risks faced by older adults in the summer heat and humidity. She discussed natural and inevitable physical changes that occur in humans as we age that make us more prone to heat-related issues, and she noted that even some medications commonly taken by older adults contribute to altered responses to heat.

Hyde suggested wearing loose-fitting apparel, including a head covering; seeking shade outdoors; and using air conditioning when possible (and air circulation when not possible.) She also warned about dehydration, cautioning older adults to avoid beverages with high levels of sugar, caffeine or alcohol.

Additionally, the column addressed heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the older population, noting warning signs as well as outlining early interventions.

While Hyde acknowledged that 'even with healthy aging, the body undergoes physical changes that lifestyle choices cannot prevent,' some of which increase our susceptibility to heat as we age, she also encouraged readers to take preventative measures in areas that are under our control, such as wearing protective eyewear. 'Don't wait until your older self wishes that you had listened to your younger self,' she cautioned.

