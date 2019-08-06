University of New Haven : Again Recognized by The Princeton Review Among Best Universities in the Nation

-- In the University’s profile in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 385 Colleges” guidebook, students lauded professors who are “amazing and want to help in any way they can” and classmates who “care about the quality of their education.”--

For the fourth consecutive year, the University of New Haven is featured in the Princeton Review’s annual guidebook that serves as a go-to resource for students, families, and high school guidance counselors. It is the sixth year in a row The Princeton Review has included the University in its annual ratings of the nation’s top colleges and universities.

“The University of New Haven is continually striving to redefine and excel at being an institution of higher learning in the 21st century,” says President Steven H. Kaplan. “It is gratifying that The Princeton Review has again recognized the University’s ability to create new and innovative learning opportunities that are preparing our students to become leaders in the careers of the future.”

In its profile in The Princeton Review 2020 guidebook – “The Best 385 Colleges” – students praised the University’s criminal justice and forensic science programs as among the best of their kind in the country and said the specificity of all of the academic programs “fully prepares students for the practicalities of their professions.”

Students said professors are “down to earth” and that they believe “their main purpose is to help us be ready for our future and to prepare us to become leaders.” Classmates, students said, “know what it is they want and they are going for it.”

In addition, students said the University has a “refreshingly diverse campus” and that “everyone is friendly and has a positive and welcoming attitude” toward everyone else. The survey also said students are “happy” and that the recreation facilities and library are “great.”

Only about 13 percent of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The company chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.

"We salute the University of New Haven for its outstanding academics and we are truly pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their personal ‘best-fit’ college,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief and lead author of The Best 385 Colleges.

About the University of New Haven

The University of New Haven, founded on the Yale campus in 1920, is a private, coeducational university situated on the coast of southern New England. It’s a diverse and vibrant community of more than 7,000 students with campuses across the country and around the world.

Within our colleges and schools, students immerse themselves in a transformative, career-focused education across the liberal arts and sciences, fine arts, business, healthcare and health sciences, engineering, public safety, and public service. More than 100 academic programs are offered, all grounded in a long-standing commitment to collaborative, interdisciplinary, project-based learning. www.newhaven.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005884/en/