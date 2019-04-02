University of New Haven : Surpasses $100 Million Campaign Goal Ahead of Schedule to Support Innovative Academic Building, Scholarships

The University of New Haven announced today that its inaugural
comprehensive campaign, launched as a precursor to the University’s
historic Centennial in 2020, has exceeded its original goal of $100
million. This milestone was reached almost a year in advance of the
official start of its 100th year.
The Charger Challenge: The Campaign for the University of New Haven
was publicly launched in 2016. Since its inception, more than 15,000
donors have contributed to the campaign, and the University has received
80 gifts of $100,000 or more and 20 gifts of at least $1 million.
“This is momentous for the University,” said President Steven H. Kaplan.
“As we prepare to begin a year-long celebration of our first 100 years,
we are proud to announce an unprecedented level of support for our
future. Our founders would take great pride in seeing the dedication
that today’s donors have to our mission. We are indebted to all of our
alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends who are ensuring our next
century of success and achievement.”
President Kaplan said that the goal for The Charger Challenge was
increased to $120 million by 2020, and will focus on attracting
additional resources for athletics and the new School of Health Sciences.
The Charger Challenge seeks to provide new support for educational
opportunities that foster innovation, creativity, and social impact,
while also enriching learning and co-curricular opportunities for
students.
The centerpiece of The Charger Challenge is the new Bergami Center for
Science, Technology, and Innovation, a state-of-the-art,
44,000-square-foot academic facility. Currently under construction in
the heart of the University’s campus, it is scheduled to open in early
2020. The University’s first new academic building in more than 40
years, the Bergami Center will include, among other cutting-edge
features, engineering and science labs, state-of-the-art collaborative
classrooms, and video production studios.
A central feature of the building will be its makerspace, where students
will have the opportunity to explore their own interests and inventions;
learn to use innovative tools and materials; and pursue
interdisciplinary collaborative opportunities. More than one-third of
the building will be “open space” that will foster creative idea
exchange and teamwork. Instead of traditional faculty offices, it will
feature co-working spaces and areas that encourage and support the
exchange of ideas between students and faculty.
“Innovation isn’t just a buzzword at the University of New Haven,” said
President Kaplan. “It is a core concept that we have embraced since our
founding and that we continue to cultivate every day through the
pioneering work of our students and our talented faculty. The Bergami
Center will be a testament to the innovative spirit we strive to instill
in every member of our community.”
In addition, The Charger Challenge has sought to substantially increase
the amount of endowed scholarships and financial aid available to
attract and retain highly talented students. Since the launch of the
campaign, 90 new endowed scholarships have been created.
