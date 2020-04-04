Log in
University of Notre Dame : “That's why they call us the ‘Fighting Irish'” (photo gallery)

04/04/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

In a video shared with the Notre Dame community last week, University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.said, 'In recent weeks, you've shown that at Notre Dame we become stronger and more united when we fight through adversity.'

That's been demonstrated throughout the campus community, from faculty who pivoted to online teaching in a little over a week to Center for Culinary Excellence staff that, in a sustainable move, prepared meals from fresh food left over when campus closed and froze them for later.

Here's a photo gallery of what's been going on on campus while most of us have been away.

Disclaimer

University of Notre Dame published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 22:00:07 UTC
