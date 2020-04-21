University of Oxford and Mastercard Collaborate to Equip Senior Leaders With Vital Cyber Skills

University of Oxford and Mastercard come together to deliver an online programme that provides executives with critical cyber knowledge, insight and tools. The 100% digitally-delivered programme aims to debunk complexity and reframe cyber security as a creator of opportunity for businesses and their leaders.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - ​Saïd Business School, University of Oxford and Mastercard today announce the launch of a new Oxford Cyber Futures online programme aimed at equipping senior executives to address new cyber risks and opportunities - among the most significant industrial and societal challenges of the 21 st century - using next-generation learning tools.

The six-week all-digital programme will cover critical topics in artificial intelligence, cyber security, threat analytics, data privacy and digital ethics. Drawing together many of the world's foremost thought leaders from academia and industry, including University of Oxford's David Shrier (Programme Director), Pinar Ozcan (Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation), Luciano Floridi (Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information), Ivan Martinovic (Professor of Computer Science), Martin Schmalz (Associate Professor of Finance), Andrew White (Associate Dean of Executive Education) and Alex 'Sandy' Pentland (Visiting Professor).

With research, content and data from renowned academics and industry leaders, Oxford Cyber Futures aims to reframe the challenges presented by an increasingly complex global cyber security landscape. Programme participants will gain an understanding of new concepts in software architecture, analyse critical issues in cyber security, digital privacy, net neutrality, data governance, artificial intelligence and digital ethics, and how they change the way society and businesses operate.

"Responsible cyber practice is one of the greatest business challenges of this generation, but also one of our greatest opportunities. We, as leaders, have a responsibility to safeguard customer security, mitigate risk and ensure the right regulatory guardrails are in place," said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber & Intelligence, Mastercard. "To do this, we must stay at the very forefront of technologies that will grow and protect future industry. This course will equip leaders with the skills, insights and tools to do that - and, crucially, in a way that engenders public trust."

"Demand for online learning has reached unprecedented levels in the wake of broader digital advancements, and more recently the COVID-19 crisis. We are therefore excited to add a new programme to our portfolio of digital experiences, extending our track record of bringing thought leadership and management capabilities to a wider audience through our outstanding online learning channels," said Andrew White, Associate Dean for Executive Education, Saïd Business School.

The programme's advanced digital learning environment integrates AI together with neuroscience and cognitive science, novel digital tools for greater engagement, and a unique set of cyber defence simulations specifically designed for the Oxford Cyber Futures 2 programme. Oxford has retained digital pioneer Esme Learning Solutions to provision dynamic real-time capabilities that enhance the collaborative nature of the online experience.

"We are combining decades of experience in digital learning innovation with new, next-generation learning research to create a transformational online experience for people around the world," said David Shrier, Programme Director for Oxford Cyber Futures. "Our business is equipping leaders to rapidly acquire new knowledge and skills they can use immediately, to deal with both the problems of today, as well as the challenges of tomorrow."

Enrolment is now open and further programme information is available at www.EsmeLearning.com/products/Oxford-Cyber-Futures

Contacts

Mastercard:

Dania Saidam, Dania.Saidam@mastercard.com, +44 7980 782 750

Esme Learning:

Lexi Mills, lexi@shift6.org, +44 7825 739 243

Melissa Tirey, Melissa@shift6.org, +1 646 823 6776

Saïd Business School, University of Oxford:

Jeevan Vasagar, +44 07765672124, Jeevan.Vasagar@sbs.ox.ac.uk

About Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Saïd Business School blends the best of new and old. Deeply embedded in an 800-year-old world class University, Oxford Saïd strives to educate people for successful business careers. As a community, Oxford Saïd seeks to use business acumen and global networks to address long-horizon phenomena like demographic change, new technologies and natural resource scarcity. Saïd Business School is committed to delivering cutting-edge education and ground-breaking research that transforms individuals, organisations, business practice and society.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Esme Learning

Esme Learning is helping executives and working professionals reinvent themselves for the AI-enabled future, meeting the need to learn new cutting-edge topics and skills at an ever increasing rate as the pace of technology change is transforming the nature of work. Having already pioneered the short-course, tightly engineered model of learning that has revolutionized how tier one universities deliver online classes, our founders have formed Esme Learning to reinvent learning once again.

Related Links

Enrolment details and further programme information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54685