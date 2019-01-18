Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University of Pittsburgh Faculty File for Union Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 02:23pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty at the University of Pittsburgh on Friday filed for a union election with the state labor board. They are seeking a collective bargaining agreement that would cover approximately 3,500 full- and part-time faculty across Pitt's five campuses.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

"The work these faculty do as researchers and educators is what makes Pitt a world-class institution," said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. "They deserve a seat at the table and a voice in deciding how the university is run."

Pitt faculty began collecting confidential union cards in January 2018. Their goals include addressing concerns about pay and job security for adjunct and part-time faculty. They also would like to see more academic freedom and greater transparency from the university administration.

"Specific faculty needs differ so much by department and rank," said Tyler McAndrew, a visiting lecturer in the department of English and member of the Pitt faculty organizing committee. "But even for people on the tenure track, transparency is so important: with regard to tenure requirements, how everyday decisions are made at the university, and who's deciding to put what money where and why."  

"All this stuff ripples out to the students whether they realize it or not," said McAndrew. "A union is not just good for us, but will be a positive thing for the students and the university as a whole because our interests are with the students."

Pitt faculty also hope that the union will be a democratizing force on campus, breaking down silos and opening more conversations about how to make the whole university better.

"We're organizing in the spirit of recognizing the intellectual labor all of us do," said Mrinalini Rajagopalan, associate professor in the department of history of art and architecture. "A union is a way to bring back a level of dignity to scholarly work and teaching that we're not seeing. It's also about preserving what's working, what's viable and sustainable and humane in our university atmosphere."

Faculty organizers delivered union cards to the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) in Harrisburg, Pa., this afternoon.

Graduate students at Pitt filed for their own union election in December 2017. The university administration objected, and the legal process is ongoing.

The Academic Workers Association is part of the USW, which represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil, the service and public sectors and higher education.

CONTACT: Jess Kamm Broomell (412) 562-2446, jkamm@usw.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-pittsburgh-faculty-file-for-union-election-300781031.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Marines, Navy Wrestle With How To Upgun Amphibs
AQ
02:40pWAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:39pORASCOM INVESTMENT : Afreximbank earmarks $170m for Orascom Investment
AQ
02:37pTESLA : announces it will lay off 7 percent of its workforce
AQ
02:35pENPRO INDUSTRIES : to Host and Webcast Analyst and Investor Day
BU
02:34pPURE CYCLE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pCircusTrix Acquires Planet 3
GL
02:30pCanAlaska Uranium Ltd Invites You to Join Us at the VRIC Conference in Vancouver
NE
02:30pMUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Stock Repurchase Program
PR
02:29pFairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.