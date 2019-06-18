Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Rhode Island : earns Gold Circle of Excellence Award from higher education association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

KINGSTON, R.I. - June 18, 2019 - The University of Rhode Island's entry in the 2019 Council for Advancement and Support of Education Circle of Excellence Awards, 'Why Hip-Hop Matters,' is a Gold winner in the category of Writing for the Web. More than 2,850 entries were submitted from throughout the world for this year's Circle of Excellence Awards, an international awards program that honors outstanding work in communications and marketing, alumni relations and fundraising.

CASE received 2,856 entries for consideration in 100 categories by 611 member higher education institutions, independent schools, and nonprofits from 20 countries. More than 500 judges gave out 400 awards in the following categories: bronze, silver, gold and grand gold. Winners were selected based on overall quality, innovation, use of resources and the impact on the institution or its external and internal communities, such as alumni, parents, students, and faculty and staff.

'The series 'Why Hip-Hop Matters' was intended as a short alumni profile on rapper Duval 'Masta Ace' Clear '88 and his 30-year career in the business,' said Mary Elizabeth Reilly-McGreen, the writer of the piece and a digital content strategist in the Marketing and Communications Office. 'After a little digging, though, we learned that Clear was an industry icon and that hip-hop's influence extended far beyond music-to art, poetry, philosophy, rhetoric, professional sports, advocacy, race relations, anthropology, and fashion. Moreover, our University community was deeply and actively engaged with hip-hop.

'So, what started as a 250-word alumni profile mushroomed into a five-part web series highlighting URI's alumni rappers, students, academics, artists, poets, philosophers, DJs, MCs, and fans,' added Reilly-McGreen.

The judges' comments on URI's gold-award entry: 'From a grain of an idea, the Rhode Island team expanded this into a creative series that hits a sweet spot where music, culture, and academia overlap. The topic here is timely and relevant, and their choice to include the lyrics, audio, and social media content was a nice touch. The writing itself is clear and compelling in this novel approach to institutional storytelling.'

Led by John Pennypacker, web communications manager, several team members contributed to the series. In addition to writer Reilly-McGreen, Brandon Fuller, digital content strategist, created all the design elements for the web stories, and Nicki Toler served as editor.

Sue Cunningham, president and CEO of CASE, commended this year's recipients for their bold, innovative work that epitomizes the profession's best practices.

'These awards demonstrate our members' success in advancing their institutions through their remarkable work,' says Cunningham. 'This year's award winners demonstrate creativity and strategy; I urge everyone to take a look-you will be inspired. Congratulations to all the Circle of Excellence Award recipients. Your work engages important communities in the life of your institutions, advancing education to transform lives and society.'

Made up of several of CASE's long-time recognition programs, the Circle of Excellence Awards program, in its present configuration, was introduced in 1994. It is CASE's largest and most popular awards program.

Disclaimer

University of Rhode Island published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 17:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31pWORLD BANK : China's Belt and Road can speed development, needs transparency,
RE
02:26pFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, sparking new privacy concerns
RE
02:19pEXPLAINER : 'Stablecoins' in the spotlight as Facebook unveils Libra cryptocurrency
RE
02:17pPalestinian finances near collapse as cuts deepen - monetary chief
RE
02:14pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Not Your Father's Nutrient Management - 4R Technology Review Field Day
PU
02:14pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : DeWine, Other Great Lakes Leaders Recommit to Phosphorus Reduction Goals
PU
02:14pGlobal stocks fueled by hopes on monetary policy, U.S.-China trade
RE
02:11pWhite House considered demoting Fed's Powell - report
RE
02:08pU.S. regulator accuses head of defunct British bitcoin company of $147 million fraud
RE
02:06pIran Seeks to Build International Alliance Against U.S. Pressure -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About