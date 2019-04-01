University of San Diego : post has video

The University of San Diego women's tennis team's 4-0 sweep of BYU at home on March 30 extended the Toreros' win streak to 10, completed a perfect March (7-0) and maintained an undefeated start in West Coast Conference play at 3-0 (12-2 overall).

Ranked 37th in the ITA/Oracle Top 50 national poll and likely to move up when the new poll is released Tuesday, the Toreros notched their third sweep of the season on the strength of quickly winning the doubles point and then winning three straight singles matches.

The doubles point came on wins by the USD teams of No. 3 Kati Kukaras-Gemma Garcia and No. 2 Daniela Morales-Maria Tyrina. Both won their matches by a 6-1 score.

In singles play, No. 5 Maria-Paula Torres, No. 1 Solymar Colling and Tyrina, No. 6, cemented the win against the visiting Cougars. Tyrina's clinching win came in a three-set match.

Next Matches: USD at Santa Clara, Friday, noon; USD at San Francisco, Saturday, noon.

Men's Tennis

The USD men's tennis team traveled to Provo, Utah for its one match of the week, a West Coast Conference battle against BYU on March 30.

The result, a 4-3 loss to the host Cougars, ended a couple of USD win streaks. The Toreros had an eight-match win streak dating back to Feb. 27 and needed a win against BYU to close out an undefeated month of March. The WCC loss was USD's first since last April, a span of eight matches. USD, ranked 24th in the ITA/Oracle Top 50 national poll, fell to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in WCC play.

BYU won the doubles point and then won three singles matches, including the decisive match at the No. 6 position as BYU's Matthew Pearce topped Guus Koevermans in a tough two-set battle, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5). USD's three point victories came in singles as Gus Osorio, Joel Gamerov and David Norfeldt won at spots No. 2, 3 and 5, respectively. BYU led 3-1 before Osorio and Norfeldt's wins knotted the score at 3-3.

The Toreros did get a doubles win from Koevermans-Norfeldt at No. 3 position before BYU won the final two matches to gain the early match advantage.

Next Match: USD hosts Santa Clara, Sunday, April 7, 1 p.m., Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center.

Baseball

It was a tough time on the road for the USD baseball team this past week. Playing their first road games since travelling to Seattle for a three-game tournament on a neutral field in early March, the Toreros won only one of four games, with the one win coming in a weekend West Coast Conference series at Gonzaga.

The Toreros started the week with a 17-7 loss at UC Irvine on March 26. The WCC series with Gonzaga got off to a winning start as Stephen Dubb's two-run double in the top of the 12th inning gave USD a 4-2 win on Friday. But Gonzaga rebounded with a strong offensive output on Saturday in a 15-3 win and closed it out Sunday with a 11-9 triumph in which the Bulldogs scored five runs in the ninth inning to win the series.

The 1-3 week sent the Toreros' season record to 18-10 and 4-5 in WCC play.

Here are a few USD highlights from each game: Ripken Reyes had three hits, including a two-run home run and scored twice while Chris McCready and Shane McGuire each had two hits in the loss to UCI; Dubb had the big hit in the 12th inning on Friday, but Gonzaga had a runner on third with one out in the bottom of the 12th. Grady Miller struck out two in the inning to close out the win. Starting pitcher Chris Murphy had seven shutout innings and struck out six; On Saturday, USD got a two-run homer from Jeff Houghtby in the third inning and a run-scoring single by Tora Otsuka in the top of the sixth inning before Gonzaga combined for 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away; On Sunday, a wild ninth inning saw the teams combine for nine runs. USD entered the last inning down 6-5, but McCready hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth to take a 9-6 lead. Gonzaga, however, scored five runs including a walk-off three-run homer by Daniel Fredrickson to end the game.

Next Games: USD hosts UC Riverside, Tuesday, 6 p.m., Fowler Park; USD hosts BYU, Thursday-Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m., 6 p.m., 1 p.m., Fowler Park.

Softball

It was a tough two-day, four-game stint for the USD softball team at the Fresno State Invitational on March 28-29. The Toreros won only one of the four, splitting two games against Cal State Bakersfield and not scoring a run in two losses to Fresno State.

The Toreros' lone win came in their first game Friday, a 4-2 triumph over Bakersfield. Delaney Heller tossed a complete game, holding the Roadrunners to two runs on six hits and two walks. She struck out six. Offensively, USD got an RBI single from Madison Casiano in the third inning and then put together a three-run sixth inning on a double by Sara Silveyra and run-scoring singles by Sophia Bjerk and Lindsay Clare.

In the losses, Bakersfield scored six runs in the sixth inning and four more in the ninth for a 12-4 win on Thursday. Against Fresno State, the Bulldogs won a five-inning 14-0 game on Thursday and defeated USD 5-0 on Friday.

The Toreros take a 15-18 overall record into this weekend's West Coast Conference-opening series at home against Pacific.

Next Games: USD hosts Pacific, Saturday doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m., USD Softball Complex; USD hosts Pacific, Sunday, noon, USD Softball Complex.

Rowing (Menand Women)

The men's crew team competed in three races over two days, March 30-31, against Stanford, Gonzaga, Drexel and UC San Diego in the UCSD Invitational. The races took place on Otay Lake at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.

On Saturday morning, USD's Varsity Eight team finished third in head-to-head racing with Stanford and Gonzaga. USD's team finished its race in 6 minutes, 20.90 seconds. Stanford won it in 6:00.99 and Gonzaga was next at 6:09.14. In an afternoon race Saturday, USD was again third in 6:01.96, in a race that was won by Drexel (5:46.97) and Gonzaga was second in 5:54.88).

On Sunday, the Varsity Eight race was a little closer timewise, but USD still finished third against winner Gonzaga (6:07.32) and runner-up UCSD (6:10.60). The Toreros finished in 6:16.37.

Both the men and women's teams will be preparing for the 46th annual San Diego Crew Classic this weekend.

Next Event: USD men's and women's teams at San Diego Crew Classic, Saturday (prelims) and Sunday (finals), 7 a.m. each day, Crown Point Shores.

Women's Track

Members of the USD women's track team participated in two separate meets this past weekend.

On March 29, Hannah Rasmussen, Madison Lambros and Cassidy Kuhn competed in the 10,000-meter Open women's race at the Bob Larsen Invite on the UCLA campus. Rasmussen finished second in 36 minutes, 4.57 seconds. Lambros earned a personal-best time of 36.55.41 in the event, good for fourth place. Kuhn was seventh in 38:06.50.

On March 30 at the UC San Diego Invite, Cammy Manes finished fourth in the 1,500 meters in a time of 4:38.64 to highlight a Toreros team that had five runners combine for six top-10 finishes on the day.

Jessica Ong ran the 800 in 2:17.68 to finish sixth, just ahead of teammate Sera Parvin who was seventh in 2:17.69. Manes was ninth in 2:18.54. In the 5,000, Beth Wade had a personal-best time of 18:37.77 to finish seventh and Courtney Camden, in finishing eighth, also had a PR time of 18:48.39.

Next Meet: USD at the Triton Invitational, Saturday, April 13, La Jolla, Calif.

Golf

The USD men's golf team finished last among the 27 teams in the Stanford University-hosted Goodwin Tournament at the Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, Calif. March 28-30.

While the final three-round team score was 909 (69 over par), the Toreros got a little better each round with scores of 310, 302 and 297. Stanford won its own tournament with an 8-under par score of 832. USC was second at 850 (+10).

Top individuals for USD were Evan Kawai (tie-75th, 223, +15, 76-72-75) and George Gardner (tie-101st, 227, +17, 78-76-73).

Next Tournament: USD at BYU's Cougar Classic, April 19-20, Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah.

All USD Athletics Updates

