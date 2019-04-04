Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Saskatchewan : Why agricultural groups fiercely oppose the carbon tax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Misplaced focus?

Neither B.C.'s progressive system, the flexible system of Alberta, nor the default federal backstop tax the largest source of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. In 2016, agriculture accounted for 8.5 per cent of Canada's emissions, and of that, carbon dioxide only accounted for four per cent.

Nitrous oxide (48 per cent) and methane (48 per cent) make up the rest. Both are potent greenhouse gases. Preventing the emission of one kilogram of nitrous oxide can be much less costly than preventing 300 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

But a well-understood fact from environmental regulation suggests that an optimal policy induces change at the lowest possible cost. Taxpayers benefit more from greenhouse gas reductions that cost $15 per kilogram compared to those that cost $30.

The current federal policy does not facilitate this lowest possible cost arrangement, nor was it designed to. The idea was for each province to construct a plan suited to its economy and energy generation sources, not to act as a one-size-fits-all for a country as diverse as Canada.

For provinces with large agricultural sectors, the lowest-cost option for reducing greenhouse gas emissions may very well be in agriculture. But the political strength of the sector makes such policies difficult to envision.

Can Canada reach its climate goals without incentivizing meaningful emissions reductions in agriculture? Perhaps in the first few years of the policy. But for the most cost-effective reductions, we need agriculture to play a role.

Disclaimer

University of Saskatchewan published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes Nine Entities from Its Sanctions List
PU
07:29pIrish central bank warns Brexit not the only risk to economy
RE
07:17pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR EASTERN DI : Civil Lawsuit Filed to Enjoin Local Farm's Continuing Misbranding of Meat/Poultry Products and Evasion of Food Safety Laws
PU
07:12pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Colleagues Raise Concerns to Lighthizer Regarding Lack of Effective Trade Enforcement for Seasonal Produce in USMCA
PU
07:12pWTAS : Rubio, Colleagues Urge Administration to Defend All Farmers from Unfairly Traded Imports
PU
07:11pParts of UK government risk further cuts after austerity ends - Hammond
RE
07:02pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - April 5
PU
07:02pUNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN : Why agricultural groups fiercely oppose the carbon tax
PU
07:02pPGA TOUR : Rickie Fowler's late equipment change pays off in Round 1 at Valero Texas Open
PU
06:55pGlobal stocks stall on trade talk uncertainty, German data hits euro
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
4Trump says U.S.-China trade deal could be announced in about four weeks
5CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Digitizing the physical space with Cisco DNA Spaces, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About