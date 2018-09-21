University of Ulster : Community Day Out on the Coleraine Campus

This Saturday afternoon, Ulster University is hosting a Community Big Day Out on the Coleraine campus. As part of the campus' 50 year celebrations, we are inviting the local community on campus from 2pm to 5pm for a range of different fun activities for all the family.

The Big Day Out will showcase all the great facilities on offer on the Coleraine campus including our state of the arts sports facilities and the Riverside Theatre. With live music, food, sports and theatre there is something for everyone!

Join us on Saturday for:

Roadshow with Cate Conway from the Q Radio Breakfast Show

Fun giveaways on the day

Free sports activities for all ages

Climbing wall

Lynas Food giveaways

Free Arts and Crafts workshops

Free arts exhibition in the Riverside Theatre

Karise Hutchinson, Provost of the Coleraine campus commented:

'As Northern Ireland's civic university, Ulster University is proud of its role in the local community. Saturday is hopefully the first of many community days out here in Coleraine. Our campus has so much to offer so we are delighted to invite the local community for a fun day out.

'The Coleraine campus is a space for everyone to use and enjoy. So many local groups are already using our facilities but we want to do more so I would encourage everyone in the area to come along and discover everything our campus has to offer.'