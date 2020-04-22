University of Washington Continuum College Partners With InStride

University of Washington Continuum College is now part of InStride’s global network of quality academic institutions. The network offers thousands ​of people access to ​relevant and timely degrees and credentials ​through their employers​. Through this partnership, InStride will connect its national and international corporate partners and their employees to the University of Washington Continuum College’s online programs and courses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005271/en/

“As employers and workers experiment and adapt to working remotely, UW Continuum College on-demand, online certificate programs are seeing record growth,” said Rovy Branon, vice provost, UW Continuum College. “This latest partnership with InStride allows UW Continuum College to offer its award-winning online professional development programs directly to workers through their employers — enabling businesses and employees to gain relevant skills while working from home or anywhere in the world.”

For more than 108 years, UW’s Continuum College has used new teaching techniques, extensive partnerships and advanced technology to create educational opportunities. UW Continuum College expands the university’s educational impact by meeting the needs of learners wherever they are in life with programs designed to boost careers and inspire curiosity. With rigorous professional certificates, enriching short programs and advanced degrees, the institution provides the right education, for the right learner, at the right time in their lives.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the University of Washington’s initiative as the first university in the nation to move its students to remote instruction was truly extraordinary,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “The university’s ability to develop strategic enterprise education programs that drive business growth makes it a perfect complement to our InStride academic network.”

In the last year, InStride has expanded agreements with a curated high-quality academic network in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and Europe. The network now includes founding partner, Arizona State University, City University of New York, Harvard Business School Online, UNSW-Sydney in Australia, Dublin City University in Europe, and Tecmilenio and Tecnológico de Monterrey in Latin America.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON CONTINUUM COLLEGE

Everyone deserves education to unleash their potential and thrive. The ​University of Washington Continuum College​ is here to help you access that education and take advantage of boundless opportunities, no matter where you live or when you find time for learning. Our programs are designed to boost your career, inspire your curiosity, and make your life more meaningful. With our rigorous professional certificates, enriching short programs, and advanced degrees, we provide the right education at the right time in your life.

ABOUT INSTRIDE

As the premier global provider of Strategic Enterprise Education™ (SEE), InStride enables employers to provide career-boosting degrees to their employees, through leading global academic institutions across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Australia. InStride helps organizations achieve transformative business and social impact by unlocking the power of education, through advanced technology-enabled experiences for learners and corporate partners alike. For more information, please visit www.instride.com​ or follow InStride on ​Twitter​ and ​LinkedIn​.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005271/en/