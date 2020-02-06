Log in
University of Wisconsin Green Bay : UW-Green Bay to host 'The Future of Manure Digesters in Wisconsin,' Feb. 25

02/06/2020 | 03:13pm EST

On Feb. 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Phoenix Rooms in the University Union, there will be a public discussion on the future of manure digesters in Wisconsin. This event is open to the public and lunch is included provided the registration form is completed prior to the event. This will be the second event of a three part series 'What is Wisconsin's Energy Strategy?' looking at renewable energy production in Wisconsin. Questions addressed at this conference will examine what challenges and opportunities are facing increased digester development in Wisconsin and how developers and regulators can plan for the future by optimizing economic, environmental and energy benefits of this technology. UW-Green Bay Dean of Science and Technology John Katers will moderate the event.

This event is sponsored by UW-Green Bay's Environmental Management and Business Institute (EMBI) and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership. Event co-sponsors include: UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment, Wisconsin Energy Institute and the Wisconsin Biogas Council.

University of Wisconsin - Green Bay published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 20:12:03 UTC
