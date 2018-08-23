University of Wisconsin Platteville : Triple Bottom Line Workshop infuses sustainability concepts across curricula

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - In just one year since the University of Wisconsin-Platteville offered its first-ever Triple Bottom Line Workshop, faculty and students are already benefiting from the implementation of these concepts in their coursework.

In the past, success of a business was conventionally measured by its bottom line: profit. However, in recent years a growing importance has been placed on also considering social and environmental impacts, resulting in the 'triple bottom line.' This concept refers to a benchmark for the sustainability of a company, operation or classroom that considers the 'three P's': people, planet and profit.

The goal of UW-Platteville's conference in August 2017 was to bring awareness to the triple bottom line and educate how to use the concept within companies and classrooms to create a more sustainable world. The workshop also emphasized the versatility of the concept; having knowledge of sustainability is an increasingly marketable skill for graduates in any field. The second day of the conference focused on the implementation of triple bottom line concepts in a course. Seven faculty teams - representing all three UW-Platteville colleges - collaborated throughout the day to create a lesson for a specific course. The result was the infusion of triple bottom line principles in curricula across the university, ranging from civil engineering to agribusiness and crop science to finance.

'As a result of this workshop, in just one year, several hundred students at UW-Platteville have been exposed to the concept of the triple bottom line,' said Dr. Philip Parker, interim associate dean of the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science. 'The word 'sustainability' gets thrown around a lot, and this triple bottom line framework provides students with a deeper understanding of sustainability beyond being 'environmentally friendly.''

Dr. Evan Larson, associate professor of geography, and Dr. Chris Underwood, assistant professor of geography, implemented the concept in an introductory earth science course through a topic relevant to all students. The students created a quantifiable 'earth science index' related to housing. They considered factors including sun angle and passive solar heating, landscape setting, insulation and dew point calculations, and vegetation impacts on energy and water flows.

-Dr. Philip Parker

'Overall the lesson was very well received,' said Larson. 'As an instructor, I greatly enjoyed linking the curriculum of a general education course specifically to an aspect of the students' lives that will undoubtedly be a factor they consider in the future. I have ideas on how to revise the activity going forward and will absolutely be retaining this as a key capstone experience for the course.'

In one of his electrical engineering courses, Dr. Mesut Muslu, professor and program coordinator for sustainability and renewable energy systems, incorporated the concepts into a student design project. Students are tasked with designing a power system expansion plan for the American Power Company's high voltage system. This time, Muslu instructed students to reflect on their expansion system as 'citizens' of Wisconsin, as opposed to engineers, considering the triple bottom line lessons they learned.

'The triple bottom line concept enhanced the high voltage systems expansion study that students do in this design,' said Muslu. 'Students were able to incorporate transmission line right-of-ways and their potential environmental impacts in their design.'

Other faculty involved in implementing concepts in their courses included: Dr. Gretchen Bohnhoff and Dr. Kristina Fields, civil engineering; Dr. Kokou Gadedji, School of Business; Dr. Lucie Kadjo, agribusiness; Dr. Sinan Tas, industrial engineering; Dr. Muthu Venkateshwaran, soil and crop science; and Dr. Danny Xiao, civil engineering.

