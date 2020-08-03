Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Univision Communications Inc. : to Host Q2 2020 Conference Call on August 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT on Monday, August 10, 2020. A press release summarizing its second quarter 2020 financial results will be available on Univision’s website at investors.univision.net/financial-reports/quarterly-reports at the opening of business on Monday, August 10, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 858-0462 (within U.S.) or (360) 562-9850 (outside U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following pass code: 2363968. A playback of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, August 10, 2020, through Monday, August 24, 2020. To access the playback, please dial (855) 859-2056 (within U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S.) and enter reservation number 2363968.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aLEVER STYLE : to Acquire Vista Apparels to Expand Product Range For Customers
AQ
09:18aFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aDaniel Wollman, CEO, Gumley Haft, Takes Action For New York Co-ops And Condos
PR
09:18aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:18aInnovator ETFs Announces New Upside Caps for August Series of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™
GL
09:17aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Eli Lilly starts late-stage study of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes
RE
09:17aHSBC HLDGS : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:17aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:17aKASASA : Celebrates 31 Bank and Credit Union Partners Ranked Best in State by Forbes
BU
09:16aBLUEPARROTT : Announces Integration with Zebra's Workforce Connect
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group