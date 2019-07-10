Univision Highlights Must-Win Hispanic Voters by Releasing New 2018 Hispanic Vote Data for Seven Crucial States in Advance of Key 2020 Contests

Hispanic Voter Data Demonstrates Large Turnout Increases in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Univision Communications, Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., announced the release of crucial Hispanic voter data analysis in conjunction with L2 (Labels and Lists) which demonstrates across the board voter registration and turnout increases in the key primary and general election states of Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. This analysis, conducted by Univision’s political researchers, further bolsters the conclusion unveiled at the Hispanic Voters: The New Majority Makers event which positioned Hispanic America as key to determining our country’s next leaders from the White House to the state house. This new state data is consistent with previously released results in key states such as California, Florida, New York, Texas, and others and reinforces the national political narrative that Hispanic voters are a crucial demographic.

“Hispanic America turned out in unprecedented numbers in 2018 across all age groups and we expect that trend to continue into the 2020 election cycle. This new data from seven additional states further demonstrates that Hispanic voters are a crucial demographic and any candidate or issue group that wants to win must get their message out to Latinos,” said Vince Sadusky, Chief Executive Officer, Univision.

Key findings from the data and analysis include:

Voter registration:

Hispanic voters saw significant voter registration increases in these key states

In Arizona nearly 3 in 10 new registered voters were Hispanic

In Colorado 1 in 5 new registered voters were Hispanic

In New Mexico nearly half of all new registered voters were Hispanic

In North Carolina the number of Hispanic registered voters grew +28% while Non-Hispanics declined -4%

Voter turnout:

Hispanic voters delivered reliable and consequential increases in voter participation on average almost doubling turnout across these 7 key states

Independent/Other Hispanic voters were especially energized to go the polls, more than doubling turnout in these states on average

Growth in the number of Hispanic voters aged 18-24 tripled on average across AZ, CO, GA, NM, NC, OH, and PA.

Growth in the number of Hispanic voters aged 25-34 nearly doubled on average across these states.

Must-win Super Tuesday states Colorado and Georgia in addition to early state Ohio saw growth in Hispanic 18-24 voters more than triple and nearly double among the 25-34 demographic

Political Advertising:

As voter engagement continues to increase, political ads targeting this coveted demographic are expected to follow suit as evidenced by the significant (67 percent) increase in these ads on Univision from 2014 to 2018.

Speaking and advertising to Hispanic voters in Spanish (in-language) improves effectiveness. 82% of Hispanic adults over 18 speak Spanish at home (Source: Nielsen 2019 Universe Estimates) Double-digit increases in ad memorability, brand memorability and likeability. (Source: Phoenix TV Brand Effect) Nearly 9-in-10 Hispanics say that they appreciate businesses that communicate with them in Spanish (Nielsen 2018) Spanish-language ads have 2X likeability vs. English-language ads (Source: Phoenix TV Brand Effect)



Spanish-language advocacy is best positioned to harness the urgency behind Latino voter political engagement and deliver any campaign’s message to every generation of Hispanic voter.

For the State-by-State data, click here. Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on Univision, and follow @UnivisionPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Univision Deportes Network (UDN) and Galavisión. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005759/en/