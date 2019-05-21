Univision : Set to Finish as No. 1 Spanish-Language Network in Primetime for 27th Consecutive Broadcast Season; Ranks among ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC as Top Five Broadcast Network

Univision is set to close the 2018-2019 broadcast season as the No. 1 Spanish-language network in primetime for the 27th consecutive time, outperforming Telemundo in two of the industry’s most-significant demos: Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49. Univision is averaging 1.4 million Total Viewers 2+ and 570,00 Adults 18-49 in primetime, placing it among the top five most-watched broadcast networks alongside English-language counterparts ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC during the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

“Our leadership for the 27th consecutive broadcast season underscores the unmatched connection Univision has with Hispanic America,” said Jessica Rodriguez, Univision’s president of entertainment and CMO. “Our insights driven strategy has fueled our recent primetime lineup success, and this renaissance has only just begun. We continue to be committed to innovating and delivering world-class content that is not only entertaining, but inclusive, authentic and empowering.”

Univision continues to outperform Telemundo in both weeknight and weekend primetime from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49. The broadcast network out-delivered Telemundo on three out of the four weeknight primetime hours, including 10 p.m., in the two key demos. In addition to primetime, Univision is delivering more Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49 than Telemundo across all other key dayparts, including early morning, daytime, early fringe, late fringe, weekend daytime and total day.

For the 2018/2019 broadcast season, Univision will finish as the No. 1 network in primetime among Hispanics and Bilinguals, regardless of language among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49. Furthermore, the company’s portfolio of networks, which includes Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and Univision Deportes Network, is delivering a 61% primetime audience share over the major Spanish-language competitors among Adults 18-49.

Univision has out-delivered ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX on one out of every two nights among Adults 18-34. With a median age of 47, Univision is attracting an audience that 10 years younger than the average viewer of the major English-language broadcast networks in primetime - ABC (58 years old), CBS (61 years old), NBC (58 years old), FOX (53 years old) and CW (50 years old). Univision is also delivering the highest percentage of live viewing during primetime among Adults 18-49 (89%) compared to ABC (53%), CBS (55%), NBC (53%), FOX (53%) and The CW (44%).

Additional Univision Network 2018-219 Broadcast Season Highlights:

As one of the network’s most popular series of the season, “Amar a Muerte” averaged 1.4 million Total Viewers 2+, 622,000 Adults 18-49 and 254,000 Adults 18-34 and made Univision the No. 1 Spanish-language network in the weeknight 10 p.m. hour with double-digit audience advantages over Telemundo during its full-run. The series ended on a high note by delivering its highest-rated weekly performance with 676,000 Adults 18-49, positioning Univision as the No. 2 broadcast network in the weeknight 10 p.m. hour and topping CBS, NBC and Telemundo during its final full-week among Adults 18-34. In fact, “Amar a Muerte” delivered more Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34 than CBS, FOX and The CW during its two-hour finale on Monday March 11, 2019.

Univision aired the most-popular music award show (“Premio Lo Nuestro”) among Hispanics, regardless of language, with Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila: All Stars” will rank as the No. 1 Reality Show in primetime, regardless of language, among Hispanic Total Viewers 2+ and Hispanic Adults 18-49.

Univision has aired 51 of the top 100 entertainment programs among Hispanic Adults 18-49 and 50 of the top 100 among Bilingual Hispanic Adults 18-49, the most of any network, regardless of language.

Univision’s “Noticiero Univision” ranks as the No. 1 evening news program on broadcast television for the 27 th consecutive broadcast season with significantly more Hispanic viewers than the combined audience of “ABC World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News” and “NBC Nightly News” among Total Viewers 2+ (+29% advantage), Adults 18-34 (+163% advantage), Adults 18-49 (+82% advantage) and Adults 25-54 (+62% advantage). “Noticiero Univision” is also outperforming “Noticias Telemundo” with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+35% advantage), Adults 18-34 (+49% advantage), Adults 18-49 (+43% advantage) and Adults 25-54 (+42% advantage).

Univision's "Al Punto" ranks as the No. 1 Sunday public affairs program on broadcast television with more Hispanic viewers than the combined audience of ABC's "This Week," CBS' "Face The Nation," NBC's "Meet The Press" and "FOX News Sunday" with both the key 18 to 34 (+20% advantage) and 18 to 49 (+2% advantage) demographics.

Univision’s “Despierta America” ranks as the No. 1 early morning program on broadcast television with U.S. Hispanics for the 23rd consecutive broadcast season among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-34 and Adults 18-49.

UniMás Network Broadcast Season Highlights:

UniMás is averaging 374,000 Total Viewers 2+, 173,000 Adults 18-49 and 75,000 Adults 18-34 during primetime.

UniMás is delivering a higher percentage of live viewing (94%) during primetime among Adults 18-49 than ABC (53%), CBS (55%), NBC (53%), FOX (53%), The CW (44%), Telemundo (90%), Estrella TV (75%), Azteca (93) as well as the top 10 English-language entertainment cable networks.

UniMàs is the youngest broadcast network during primetime (43 years old) and total day (44 years old), regardless of language.

UniMás with a higher millennial audience composition (20%) than ABC (10%), CBS (7%), NBC (10%), FOX (13%), The CW (16%), Estrella TV (16%) and Azteca (13%) during primetime.

Galavisión Network Broadcast Season Highlights:

Galavisión set to finish as the No. 1 Spanish-Language Entertainment Cable Network in total day for the 23 rd consecutive broadcast season among Adults 18-49.

consecutive broadcast season among Adults 18-49. Galavisión has aired 72 of the top 100 entertainment programs on Spanish-Language Cable Televisionin total day among Adults 18-49.

Galavisión will rank as the No. 1 Spanish-language Entertainment Cable Network in all dayparts.

Galavisión ranks among the top 10 Cable entertainment networks, regardless of language, ahead of TLC, AMC, VH1, NICK, and Adult Swim with Hispanic Adults 18-49 in primetime.

Galavisión is the No. 1 Spanish-Language Entertainment Cable Network with a +47% advantage in primetime and +35% advantage in total day over the nearest competitor (Discovery en Español).

Univision Deportes Network Broadcast Season Highlights:

Univision Deportes is No. 1 Spanish-language sports network with Adults 18-49 in primetime.

Univision Deportes is the youngest compared to the top 10 sports networks.

Univision Deportes has the highest Adult 18-49 audience composition than the top 10 sports networks.

Univision Deportes has aired the top 13 soccer matches of the season and 23 of top 25 rated matches with Adults 18-49.

