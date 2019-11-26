Univision Stands Tall During November 2019 Sweep

Network Set To Finish Sweep Among Top Five Broadcast Networks And No. 1 On Spanish-Language Television During Primetime Across Key Demos

UniMás Delivers Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Primetime Audience Growth Among All Key Demos

With the November 2019 sweep set to come to an official close tomorrow, Univision has announced that it will, once again, finish among the top five broadcast networks, alongside ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, and conclude the period as the No. 1 network on Spanish-language television in primetime among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers 2+. In addition, sister network UniMás will conclude the November 2019 sweep with year-over-year primetime audience growth among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34, while the big four English-language networks – ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX – expect to sustain audience declines with the key Adult 18 to 49 and 18 to 34 demographics.

“We are so proud of the success Univision's primetime lineup continues to see, not only as the top Spanish-language network, but also as a top five broadcaster led by a stirring mix of live events, dramatic series and family-friendly reality programming,” said Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of Entertainment, Univision. “Driven by bold and compelling programming this sweep, Univision and UniMás have captured the minds and hearts of our audience and placed both broadcast networks among only a handful in the industry to see year-over-year growth in the current broadcast season. We are excited for the future and look forward to continuing to bring our viewers the modern and inclusive storylines they have come to expect from the undisputed leader in Spanish-language television.”

During the November 2019 sweep, Univision is averaging 1.3 million Total Viewers 2+, 581,000 Adults 18-49, and 238,000 Adults 18-34 during primetime, outperforming The CW by double to triple-digit margins among Total Viewers 2+ (+80% advantage), Adults 18-49 (+121% advantage) and Adults 18-34 (+136% advantage). With an average median age of 46, Univision is attracting an audience that is 13 years younger than the combined average viewer of the major English-language broadcast networks - ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW - in primetime. In fact, Univision is delivering the highest audience concentration of Adults 18-34 and Adults 18-49 compared to all the English-language broadcast networks during primetime.

Univision continues to be the preferred destination Monday through Sunday on Spanish-language television. Univision is set to finish as the No. 1 Spanish-language network, outperforming Telemundo in primetime for the 26th time during the November sweep period among Adults 18-49 and for the 28th consecutive November sweep with Total Viewers 2+. Additionally, Univision will end the November 2019 sweep as the No. 1 network in primetime, regardless of language, with Hispanic and Bilingual viewers across the demographic groups of Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49.

Total day performance will again belong decisively to Univision as the network will finish No. 1 on Spanish-language television for the 28th consecutive November sweep period among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. Univision is also outperforming Telemundo across all key dayparts, including Early Morning, Daytime, Early Fringe, Late Fringe and Weekend Daytime among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49.

Viewers Are Infatuated with UniMás

It has been a banner November 2019 sweep performance for UniMás as it is delivering double-digit year-over-year audience growth in primetime among Total Viewers 2+ (+34%), Adults 18-49 (+36%) and Adults 18-34 (+49%). Overall, during November 2019 sweep, UniMás is averaging 492,000 Total Viewers 2+, 230,000 Adults 18-49 and 100,000 Adults 18-34 during primetime. It is also the youngest broadcast network during both primetime (44 years old) and total day (43 years old), regardless of language. Additionally, UniMás is also reporting year-over-year audience growth in the November 2019 sweep period in Early Morning, Daytime, Late Fringe, Weekend Daytime and Total Day among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

UniMás’ blend of dramatic reality series, live sporting events, and newly added weekend movie titles drove the strong ratings performance during the November 2019 sweep. On weeknights, ratings darling Enamorándonos has delivered consistent monthly audience growth since its debut in September and is averaging 475,000 Total Viewers 2+, 211,000 Adults 18-49 and 91,000 Adults 18-34 during the November 2019 sweep period. The two-hour nightly reality series has increased the Monday to Friday 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. time period by double-digits year-over-year among Total Viewers 2+ (+40%), Adults 18-49 (+35%) and Adults 18-34 (+47%). Meanwhile, propelled by movie titles such as King Kong, Deadpool, and Hancock, UniMás increased its weekend primetime audience levels by double digits compared to the November 2018 sweep among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Source: Nielsen, NPM (10/31/2019-11/24/2019 vs. 10/25/2018-11/18/2018), Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, Live+SD. Daypart definitions: Early Morning (M-F 7am-10am/6am-10am), Daytime (M-F 10am-4pm/9am-4pm), Early Fringe (M-F 4pm-7pm), Late Fringe (Mon-Su 11pm-2am), Weekend Daytime (7am-7pm) and Total Day (M-Su 7am-2am). Median age based on Persons 2+. Bilingual based on HOH Hispanic, language spoken by the Person (Mostly Spanish, Mostly English, Spanish/English Equally).

