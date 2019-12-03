Univision :'s Stations Across the Country Capture Major Rating Wins During November Sweep

Univision Los Angeles Outperforms ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in Primetime Among Adults 18-49; Finishes No. 1 in Early and Late News for a Record Breaking 17th Consecutive November Sweep with Adults 18-49

Local Stations Deliver No. 1 or No. 2 Newscast Regardless of Language in Top Nine Markets Among Adults 18-49

Following a November sweep which saw Univision crowned No. 1 in Spanish-language television for a 28th consecutive time among Total Viewers 2+ and a 26th time with Adults 18-49, Univision’s local stations are also reporting key rating victories during the period in several major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston and Dallas, among others.

KMEX Univision 34 in Los Angeles has ended the November sweep as the leader in total day among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54, outperforming English-language competitors ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX. KMEX also delivered more Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 in primetime than ABC, CBS and FOX. The station’s news operation delivered the No. 1 early and late local news among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 and marked the 17th consecutive November sweep where the station has finished first overall among Adults 18-49 in both time periods. KMEX’s midday newscast was second ahead of ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in the key Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 demos.

KUVN Univision 23 Dallas wrapped the sweep with the No. 1 rated early and late newscast among Adults 18-49, while finishing second in the demo during midday news. Meanwhile, among key Adults 25-54, KUVN delivered more viewers in early news than ABC, CBS and NBC, and more viewers in midday news than ABC, CBS and NBC.

In Houston, KXLN Univision 45 out delivered ABC, CBS and NBC to secure the No. 2 position in today day among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. KXLN’s early and late news generated more Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 viewers than any of the competition in the market, securing the No. 1 position overall during November sweep. Additionally, the station’s midday newscast was the No. 1 newscast in the market among Adults 18-49 and out-delivered ABC and CBS among Adults 25-54 in the time period.

In Phoenix, KTVW Univision 33 Arizona ranked No. 2 in total day among the key Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 demos. KTVW’s newscasts were a hit among Adults 18-49 as the station delivered the No. 1 ranking in the demo across early, late and midday. Additionally, KTVW’s midday and early news concluded the period first overall, and KTVW’s late news second overall with Adults 25-54 during the sweep.

In New York, WXTV Univision 41 early and late newscasts delivered more Adults 18-49 than CBS, NBC and FOX. The station’s early news also saw success among Adults 25-54, where WXTV collected more viewers in the demo than CBS, NBC and FOX. Additionally, WXTV’s midday news finished second in November outperforming CBS and NBC among Adults 18-49.

WLTV Univision 23 Miami finished No. 2 in total day among Adults 18-49, ahead of ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX. The station also topped ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in early and late news to earn a second-place finish among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49, and Adults 25-54.

KDTV Univision 14 Bay Area’s November sweep performance delivered wins with its early and late newscasts among the key Adults 18-49 demo, which bested ABC, CBS, NBC and KRON. KTDV also delivered more Adults 18-49 during midday news than CBS and NBC.

KUVS Univision 19 Sacramento outpaced the market to deliver the No. 1 midday newscast among the Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 demos. The success with Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 carried over to early news, where the station topped ABC, CBS and FOX in the same demos during the time period.

Nielsen, NSI, LPM+PPM, Nov'19 Sweep (10/31/19-11/27/19). Total Day defined as M-Su 6 a.m.-2 a.m. Primetime is defined as ABC/CBS/NBC/IND/UNI/UMA/TEL/AZA/MFZ/ETV M-Sa 8-11 p.m./Su 7-11 p.m. ET/PT, M-Sa 7-10 p.m./Su 6-10 p.m. CT and FOX/CW M-Sa 8-10 p.m./Su 7-10 p.m. ET/PT, M-Sa 7-9 p.m./Su 6-9 p.m. CT. Early Local News is defined as a local newscast with a M-F 6 p.m. ET/PT, 5 p.m. CT start time. Late Local News is defined as local newscasts with a M-F 10/11 p.m. ET/PT, 9/10 p.m. CT start time. All midday newscasts are program averages between 11a-1:59p PT/ET, 10a-12:59p CT. Includes regular newscasts only. Rankings based on DMA impressions unrounded. Live + SD. Top 9 UTG LPM markets: Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sacramento.

