Univision to Relaunch Multi-Platform Sports Media Brand as ‘TUDN' on July 20

No. 1 Spanish-Language Sports Network in the U.S. Will Feature More Live Programming, All-Star Talent Under New Identity

Launch Week Events Include Start of Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2019 and Inaugural Leagues Cup Matches

Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., will relaunch its multi-platform sports media brand and leading cable sports network as ‘TUDN’ on Saturday, July 20. Extending across Univision’s robust linear, audio and digital portfolio, TUDN will deliver more live soccer than any other U.S. media brand while offering viewers a richer and more engaging experience than ever before.

Built to serve the most passionate fútbol fanáticos in North America, the TUDN brand identity signals to viewers that this is “Your Sports Network.” The tagline, “Vivimos TU Pasión,” translates to “We Live Your Passion.”

On July 20, the nation’s No. 1 Spanish-language sports network – currently known as Univision Deportes Network – will become the 24-hour television home of TUDN in the U.S. The network will bring together the top sports programming, talent and production capabilities from the U.S. and Mexico through a collaboration with Grupo Televisa, which is simultaneously debuting the TUDN brand in Mexico. Studio programming on the new joint network will broadcast live and original content from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, ensuring fresh content with up-to-the-minute news, analysis and opinion.

The launch on July 20 coincides with the opening weekend of the 2019 Torneo Apertura for Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the U.S. TUDN’s debut telecast will feature a doubleheader on the long-standing Sábado Futbolero franchise, with Club América taking on Monterrey at 8 p.m. ET and Necaxa hosting Cruz Azul at 9:55 pm. As part of launch week, TUDN will also deliver the first-ever matches from the inaugural Leagues Cup, a new annual competition between Liga MX and Major League Soccer debuting this month, on July 23-24. Univision is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner for this event in the U.S.

“Upon its debut, TUDN will be the largest Spanish-language sports media brand in the world,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, President of Sports for Univision and Televisa. “With a bold new content slate built around live programming and the best team of experts in the industry, this new powerhouse identity will resonate with fútbol fanáticos throughout North America and raise the bar for coverage of the world’s most beloved sport.”

MULTI-PLATFORM PRESENCE

In addition to the 24-hour cable sports network, the TUDN brand will also extend to sports telecasts on other Univision networks, including Univision Network, UniMás and Galavisión.

Under the TUDN banner, Univision will continue to deliver more live soccer than any other media company in the U.S. The TUDN live rights portfolio in the U.S., which is projected to account for more than half of all soccer viewership in the country this year, includes Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Major League Soccer, the Mexican men’s and women’s national teams, the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa MX and Bundesliga. TUDN will also be the home of Euro 2020 next summer.

In addition to television, the TUDN brand will reach sports fans in the U.S. through the nationwide TUDN Radio Network, the TUDN channel on SiriusXM, the TUDN mobile app and TUDN.com. Visitors to the website and app will find Spanish-language news, analysis, scores, highlights and schedules, as well as live streaming capabilities for authenticated TUDN subscribers.

TUDN LAUNCH WEEK HIGHLIGHTS:

Date Day Time Network(s) Event 7/20 Saturday 8:00pm ET Univision/ TUDN First TUDN telecast: Sábado Futbolero – Club América vs. Monterrey 7/20 Saturday 9:55pm ET Univision/ TUDN Liga MX Opening Weekend: Sábado Futbolero – Necaxa vs. Cruz Azul 7/21 Sunday 12:30pm ET Univision/ TUDN Liga MX Opening Weekend: Toluca vs. Querétaro 7/23 Tuesday 8:30pm ET TUDN Inaugural Leagues Cup: Chicago Fire vs. Cruz Azul 7/23 Tuesday 11pm ET TUDN Inaugural Leagues Cup: LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana 7/24 Wednesday 9:50am ET TUDN 2019 UEFA Men’s U19 Championship: Semifinal – Matchup TBD 7/24 Wednesday 12:50pm ET TUDN 2019 UEFA Men’s U19 Championship: Semifinal – Matchup TBD 7/24 Wednesday 8:30pm ET TUDN Inaugural Leagues Cup: Houston Dynamo vs. Club América 7/24 Wednesday 10:30pm ET TUDN Inaugural Leagues Cup: Real Salt Lake vs. Tigres UANL 7/27 Saturday 12:20pm ET TUDN 2019 UEFA Men’s U19 Championship: Final – Matchup TBD

TUDN STUDIO PROGRAMMING LINEUP:

Acción (Sundays, 4:00pm ET): The top plays and highlights of the week, packed into one hour. A fast-paced highlights-only show that covers all sports and summarizes the week’s can’t-miss action.

Contacto Deportivo (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm & 12:00am ET): TUDN’s news program is a can’t-miss destination for sports lovers to stay up do date on the biggest news and top matches in all major sports.

+Deporte (Coming soon - Monday through Friday, 3:00pm ET; Sundays, 12:00pm ET): A fresh, real-time look at the state of sports from the U.S., Mexico and around the world, including soccer, NFL, NBA and MLB; enriched with live reporting from training grounds as teams prepare for their next games.

El Madruguete (Monday through Friday, 9:00am ET): TUDN’s morning show is an alarm clock for the day in sports in North America and around the world. With a fast-moving, agile style and the help of our experts, we review the stories that made an impact overnight, and those that will set the agenda for the day.

En los Entrenamientos (Monday through Friday, 2:00pm ET): Want to get the inside scoop on Liga MX? You’ll find it here, with live coverage from the training grounds of all 19 top-division clubs teams. Viewers can expect bringing you updates and reactions from the main newsmakers thanks to TUDN’s vast network of reporters.

Fútbol Central (pre-game show): Serving as both a soccer primer and the flagship pre-game show of TUDN, Fútbol Central shows fans what to look for and what to expect on the pitch in key upcoming matches and competitions.

Fútbol Club (Monday through Friday, 7:00pm ET): TUDN’s soccer magazine brings viewers close to the stars and reveals their lighter side. Along with fun and original content, our commentators discuss the latest news in a laid-back, fresh and one-of-a-kind format.

La Jugada (Sundays, 12:00am ET): The best weekend sports magazine on television. The place to relive the most important events and news of the weekend, mixed with interviews, in-depth reports and profiles from around the world of sports. Includes sections dedicated to key sports, including soccer, NFL, MLB, NBA and more.

Línea de 4 (Monday through Friday, 8:00pm & 11:00pm ET): This show for soccer fanatics seeking the sharpest analysis and strongest opinions. Featuring commentary from former soccer players and coaches with decades of experience in the game, the debate is as compelling as viewers will find in sports media today.

Locura (Monday through Friday, 6:00pm ET): Fans will be the stars of this show, which focuses on our passion for sports, brought to the screen in stories, words, chants and videos. That will be the heartbeat of Locura, the place where journalists and fans come together.

Misión Europa (Monday through Friday, 5:00pm ET): This program is a window into the European soccer landscaped, combining the latest news from TUDN’s overseas correspondents with hard-hitting opinion from in-studio experts, who will also show off their talents and foot skills on our mini-field.

República Deportiva (Sundays, 3:00pm ET): Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, this Sunday show is the home of sport as entertainment, providing a look at the sporting landscape with a touch of humor, playfulness and never-ending fun.

@TUTribuna (Monday through Friday, 9:00pm ET): On this sports social media show, the fans are part of the action. Top TUDN talent examine the latest social media trends and interact with sports personalities and fans through a variety of online platforms.

Versus (Coming soon - Mondays, 10:00pm ET): In-depth discussion that goes beyond the headlines. An agenda-setting sports editorial program that takes fans deeper, and the place where newsmakers come to share their perspectives.

COMING SOON – MORE FÚTBOL AT NO ADDED COST

With the launch of TUDN, Univision will introduce a suite of additional live soccer offerings this fall in conjunction with its distribution partners at no additional cost to viewers. These brand extensions will maximize the value of Univision’s robust live rights portfolio, provide incremental value to distribution partners and allow soccer enthusiasts to further immerse themselves in the beautiful game.

TUDNxtra: Subscribers to participating pay-TV services in the U.S. will now have easy, live access to all of TUDN’s exclusive soccer matches through TUDNxtra. This package will offer soccer fans a wealth of additional top-flight competition throughout the year, with hundreds of exclusive matches from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA European Qualifiers.

Zona Fútbol: With matches taking place between top clubs all over Europe, it’s virtually impossible for soccer fans to catch every goal or big play in real-time on a UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League match day. That’s where Zona Fútbol comes in. This new “whip-around” show offers the ultimate soccer viewing experience to pay-TV subscribers in the U.S., delivering the best action from concurrent Group Stage matches as it happens. Top TUDN talent will guide viewers from game to game across the continent with key context and expert analysis.

Subscribers to TUDN through participating pay-TV services will have access to this wealth of content through the TUDN app on a wide range of devices, as well as through their set-top box, at no additional charge. Several major pay-TV providers have already signed on to carry both TUDNxtra and Zona Futbol. Both services are slated to launch at the start of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League season in September.

About TUDN

TUDN is the multimedia sports division of Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S. Built around the flagship TUDN cable network, the nation’s No. 1 Spanish-language sports channel, TUDN reaches audiences across Univision’s television portfolio, as well as through the TUDN Radio Network, the TUDN mobile app and TUDN.com. TUDN possesses an industry-leading portfolio of live soccer rights through partnerships with 16 Liga MX clubs, the Mexican Football Federation, US Soccer, UEFA, Concacaf, Major League Soccer, Bundesliga and many more.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Univision Deportes Network (UDN) and Galavisión. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com .

