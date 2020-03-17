Log in
Unlock Strategies to Address the Impact of Regulatory Compliance Costs on Your Procurement Spend in SpendEdge's Clinical Laboratory Market Procurement Intelligence Report Now Available for Preorder

03/17/2020 | 10:24am EDT

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Clinical Laboratory Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the clinical laboratory market.

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Procurement Intelligence Report available for preorder (Graphic: Business Wire)

What is the right time to procure, what are the best procurement strategies, and who are the top suppliers in this market are the three most crucial questions pertinent to procurement in any markets. However, answers to these questions tend to vary based on the statistics of different markets. Procurement practices in the clinical laboratory market are heavily reliant on the dynamic supply market trends within the broader clinical and medical support services market.

Be the first to get the free sample of this report to get all the industry-best procurement best practices relevant to this market at your finger-tips and take that leap ahead of your competitors.

What to expect in this report?

  • Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the clinical laboratory market

Recent instances of medical malpractices have triggered stringency in the regulatory framework that governs the overall pharmaceutical industry. Consequently, this will increase the cost of maintaining regulatory compliance for suppliers which will compel them to increase their service charges.

  • Insights into best practices imperative for effective procurement in the clinical laboratory market

It is highly recommended for buyers to conduct benchmarking studies to get more knowledge about market pricing or billing rates based on job roles and functions. While this will allow them to save costs, it will also boost buyers’ negotiation power over suppliers. For example, while negotiating on rates of bundled services, buyers can save significantly on a single service by cross verifying the rates quoted by suppliers against industry benchmarks.

  • Potential risks during procurement in the clinical laboratory market

There are chances that pricing terms in the contract can be inadequate to safeguard buyers’ interest from the impact of a sudden increase in supplier's cost, often arising from a lack of clarity on the scope of products or services to be delivered.

Get an exclusive sneak-peek into this report and see how expert-advised strategies redefine your procurement outlook for the clinical laboratory market.

  • Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market
  • What is the expected spend growth rate in the clinical laboratory market?
  • How much should buyers pay to procure in the clinical laboratory market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?
  • Who are the top clinical laboratory suppliers and what are their cost structures?

Your procurement strategy is about to get a new direction in the clinical laboratory market. Find out how.

Related topics:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


