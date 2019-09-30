Unprecedented $75,000 King of Twitch Poker Kicks off at Andy Milonakis Table, Complimentary Entry for Viewers

Americas Cardroom to sponsor what is being billed as the richest-ever viewer-participant tournament live-streamed on Twitch.tv

An unlikely assortment of content-streaming celebrities will host qualifier rounds of Texas Hold’em en route to a $75,000 “King of Twitch Poker” main event. Series participation is open to each influencer’s community at scheduled games on that influencer’s Twitch channel from October through December. Three top finishers in each qualifier will advance to the multi-table King of Twitch Poker title match, where the group of finalists will compete for bragging rights and the lion’s share of a $75.000 prize pool, shoulder-to-shoulder with qualifying influencers.

Andy Milonakis playing his hand against Mitch Jones (Graphic: Business Wire)

The first qualifier is being hosted by Andy Milonakis, best known for his shows on MTV and Comedy Central, on October 2. Other qualifier hosts include Twitch content creators MitchJones, Knut, Clawontwich, GabePeixe, Boneclinks, Nicktron and Wesbtw. More notable names are expected to join through year-end. Initial qualifier entry is free of charge. Re-buys are $2. A participant must be an active community member of a hosting Twitch streamer, and an active Americas Cardroom (ACR) account is required to play. Players must use the streamer’s referral code when creating the account for automatic entry into qualifiers. Age restrictions and proof of identity may apply.

“We are pretty sure this is the biggest prize purse ever opened to Twitch audiences,” says Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. “King of Twitch Poker started out as a fun way for content creators to play poker with each other and share their common love of the game with their fans. We are happy to open the fun to those same community members with a game they can play in themselves along with their streamer heroes.”

Thousands of players are expected to play in the King of Twitch Poker qualifiers. Approximately 120 finishers are anticipated in the main event, including the select influencers.

“We are looking at an even playing field where anybody with the skill and luck of the cards can win,” says Harris. “Our greatest hope is we find new talent in the ranks of Twitch, and a new generation of poker stars would get their start at this event.”

