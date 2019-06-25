Unravel Data : Announces Partner Program and New Executive Hire to Meet Demand for Cloud Migration and Data Operations Initiatives

Unravel Partner Ecosystem Encompasses an Expansive Network of Innovators to Help Businesses Optimize Their Data Systems and Future-Proof Cloud Migration Strategies

Unravel Data, the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, today announced the Unravel Partner Program, which brings together world-leading technology innovators that support Unravel’s mission to radically simplify the way businesses optimize the performance of their modern data applications and the complex pipelines that power those applications. The new program debuts with the appointment of Mark Wolfram as vice president of business development and partnerships, who will direct the program’s strategy and expansion.

Unravel’s Partner Program ecosystem includes a robust list of brands including Informatica, Attunix, Dell and RCG Global Services to help their customers solve data operations challenges and optimize their cloud adoption plans :

Technology and Platform Partners:

Unravel’s partnerships with leading cloud platforms, data management, data operations and analytics partners guarantee the performance, reliability and cost of data systems. Customers benefit from operationalized data application workloads and the ability to address performance and reliability challenges while in production. Opportunities for optimization are pinpointed to ensure that service level agreements are met and resources are optimized. And as data workloads move to the cloud and hybrid deployment models, Unravel can accelerate decision making while eliminating risk.

Unravel’s partnerships with integrators and solution providers deliver validated data operations solutions to their customers to guarantee the performance, reliability and cost of their data systems either on premises or in the cloud. Customers benefit from access to highly differentiated Unravel technology to solve a variety of data operations and cloud migration challenges. Unravel’s training and support accelerates time to value, as does its direct and early access to product, engineering and go-to market teams for deal acceleration and collaborative support in solution design.

“We share with Unravel the common goal of building a culture of innovation and helping customers benefit from all of their data, not just the data for which they have ready-made solutions or tools,” stated Rick Skriletz, Global Managing Principal at RCG Global Services. “Although it’s not a universal truth, we typically find the more data that can be brought to bear on a problem, the better the results. Our complementary solution sets – and tight integration between them – are geared to bring automation to big data workflows, which is the one need we most often hear from customers.”

“It is a daunting task to migrate and optimize your data to the cloud as part of a digital transformation journey and yet we see a growing demand from our customers to do so from energy to financial services, manufacturing, government and retail,” said Matt O’Donnell, President of Cloud Services at Redapt Attunix. “The impetus of demand and complexity has set us on the path to partner with Unravel to offer our customers the sophisticated tools, support, vision and platform expertise they need to migrate with confidence, and from there monitor, manage and improve their data pipelines to achieve more reliable performance in the applications that power their business. Unravel’s compatibility and collaboration with leading platforms is a significant advantage to our customers who seek this synergy to deliver value to their customers.”

Unravel’s ecosystem partners benefit from enablement, go-to-market and post-sales support. Exclusive technical and best-practices and sales and product training are made available to the partners. Partners can take advantage of opportunities that can help build their business through joint marketing activities, co-marketing collateral and registered partner lead and deal registration. Through the program, partners have access to tools and APIs for customer account management, workflow integration, global dedicated technical support, and recognition as an official partner in the Unravel community.

Mark Wolfram, an accomplished technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in sales, business development, and management, leads the Unravel Partner Program. Wolfram brings a strong background in cloud and data analytics honed at Microsoft and Azuqua (acquired by Okta).

“Unravel Data is a unique company that has given more than just lip service about how to address the immense challenges inherent when enterprises look to move data workloads to the cloud. It is actually taking the significant steps necessary to truly partner with businesses during this complex migration process and to ensure continuous availability of modern data applications,” said Mark Wolfram, vice president of business development and partnerships at Unravel Data. “Unravel has developed the industry’s only AI-powered platform for planning, migrating and managing modern data apps in the cloud. I passionately support Unravel’s approach and look forward to sharing my expertise as together we grow the Unravel Partner Program to serve more enterprises around the world.”

About Unravel Data

Unravel radically simplifies the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications – and the complex pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire stack, Unravel’s data operations platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offer actionable recommendations and automation for tuning, troubleshooting, and improving performance – both today and tomorrow. By operationalizing how you do data, Unravel’s solutions support modern big data leaders, including Kaiser Permanente, Adobe, Deutsche Bank, Wayfair, and Neustar. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is backed by Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Point72 Ventures, Harmony Partners, Data Elite Ventures, and Jyoti Bansal. To learn more, visit unraveldata.com.

