Unravel Data : Earns Certification for Cloudera Data Platform

Unravel supports Cloudera Data Platform in the public cloud, on-premises and in hybrid environments, continuing Unravel’s mission to simplify and optimize modern data applications wherever they exist

Unravel Data, the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, today announced that it has been certified on the Cloudera Data Platform. Cloudera Data Platform manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal deployments, private clouds and hybrid clouds. The certification further advances Unravel’s mission to simplify and optimize modern data apps wherever they exist, with this move particularly bolstering Unravel’s support for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.

“Data apps, especially AI and ML apps, are increasingly being spread across a mix of on-premise and public cloud environments. These highly distributed hybrid cloud deployments provide unique advantages and greater flexibility compared to all-in approaches that put everything either in the cloud or in a private datacenter,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO, Unravel Data. “Organizations are also deploying more data apps in multiple clouds, which allows them to leverage the specific strengths of each cloud and provides unique app functionality. However, the growing distribution of data apps in hybrid and multi-cloud settings introduces operational complexity and naturally makes it harder to optimize and monitor these apps. Unravel ensures that enterprises have both a clear line of sight into these apps and automated recommendations to troubleshoot and maximize their performance, no matter where the apps are located.”

In order to earn this certification, Unravel maintained their silver partnership status through the Cloudera Connect partner program, built new integrations for Cloudera Data Platform (for both the public cloud and on-premise versions), then documented and tested those integrations. Cloudera worked closely with Unravel during the entire process.

The certification is the latest milestone in a long relationship between Unravel and Cloudera. Unravel was previously certified on Cloudera Enterprise and the two share many joint customers. This integration will ensure legacy CDH and HDP customers who migrate to Cloudera CDP will continue to enjoy Unravel’s solutions to simplify data operations on AWS, Azure and GCP, in addition to on-premises.

Unravel radically simplifies the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications – and the complex pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire stack, Unravel’s data operations platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offer actionable recommendations and automation for tuning, troubleshooting, and improving performance – both today and tomorrow. By operationalizing how you do data, Unravel’s solutions support modern big data leaders, including Kaiser Permanente, Adobe and Deutsche Bank. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is backed by Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Point72 Ventures, Harmony Partners, Data Elite Ventures, and Jyoti Bansal. To learn more, visit unraveldata.com.

