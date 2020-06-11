Log in
Unraveling the Key Market Trends in the Micromaterials Mechanical Testing Equipment Market | Infiniti Research

06/11/2020 | 09:17am EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005050/en/

Key market trends in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“For companies in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market, opportunities in the polymer, automotive, and aerospace industries are growing at an above-industry-average growth rate; however, the electronics industry will continue to hold the majority of the market share for the next five years,” says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

With the changing market trends and the proliferation of newer technologies in electronics, the end-user demand in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market is also rapidly evolving. This is consequently changing the product landscape in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market. Furthermore, experts at Infiniti Research have identified some key market trends that could fuel the growth of the market over the next five years.

With over 15+ years of expertise, we have developed a strong network of key opinion leaders and subject matter experts who partner with us to develop futuristic insights. For more insights on how we can help with your research and contingency planning efforts for the post-COVID-19 period, Get in touch.

You may like to read some of our recent articles in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market:

Key market trends in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market:

Emergence of micropillar compression technique

Micropillar compression testing is a rapidly emerging technique that measures the mechanical properties and deformation behavior of micromaterials. Micropillar compression testing offers the advantage of a relatively uniform stress-strain field that is highly complex using an instrumented indentation method. This technique has gained traction among researchers and micro material equipment providers.

Increased prevalence of high temperature testing

Mechanical properties of micromaterials experience many variations when tested in high temperature environments. Test equipment suppliers are focusing on the analysis of micromaterials in high temperature environments (up to 1,000 0C) to accurately study the mechanical nature of micromaterials, which is expected to drive the market in the next five years.

Introduction of new micromaterial testing equipment

Introducing new micromaterial testing equipment with new functions, features, and compliance with industry standards is expected to increase the demand from end-users during 2018–2023.

Assess the market trends, drivers, challenges, and key leading players in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market. Request a complimentary proposal from our industry experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
