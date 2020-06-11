Unraveling the Key Market Trends in the Micromaterials Mechanical Testing Equipment Market | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

“For companies in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market, opportunities in the polymer, automotive, and aerospace industries are growing at an above-industry-average growth rate; however, the electronics industry will continue to hold the majority of the market share for the next five years,” says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

With the changing market trends and the proliferation of newer technologies in electronics, the end-user demand in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market is also rapidly evolving. This is consequently changing the product landscape in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market. Furthermore, experts at Infiniti Research have identified some key market trends that could fuel the growth of the market over the next five years.

Key market trends in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market:

Emergence of micropillar compression technique

Micropillar compression testing is a rapidly emerging technique that measures the mechanical properties and deformation behavior of micromaterials. Micropillar compression testing offers the advantage of a relatively uniform stress-strain field that is highly complex using an instrumented indentation method. This technique has gained traction among researchers and micro material equipment providers.

Increased prevalence of high temperature testing

Mechanical properties of micromaterials experience many variations when tested in high temperature environments. Test equipment suppliers are focusing on the analysis of micromaterials in high temperature environments (up to 1,000 0C) to accurately study the mechanical nature of micromaterials, which is expected to drive the market in the next five years.

Introduction of new micromaterial testing equipment

Introducing new micromaterial testing equipment with new functions, features, and compliance with industry standards is expected to increase the demand from end-users during 2018–2023.

