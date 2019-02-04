Unraveling the Steps to Improve the Vendor Risk Management Process? A Quick Guide for Procurement Companies by SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest article on how companies
can improve their vendor management process.
This article highlights how building business relationships with
third parties without analyzing risks can negatively impact businesses.
It also shows how following simple steps such as identifying vendors and
prioritizing them can help companies to enhance their vendor risk
management process, substantially.
Vendors play a critical role when it comes to boosting the profitability
of any organization. To address this challenge, some companies have
started outsourcing their vendor management process. However, they end
up losing control over their workflows and become vulnerable to various
operational and fiscal risks. This makes it vital for companies to
identify high risk vendors and mitigate risk management
challenges. Many progressive organizations have also started
devising strategies for better life cycle management. This compels other
companies to leverage vendor risk management solutions and
enhance their vendor management process.
Step-by-step guide to set-up an effective
vendor management process:
Identify all vendors
Companies need to identify vendors who are crucial for their business.
They should start this by making a vendor list and then deciding how
much access to data and process their vendors have gained over time.
Prioritize vendors-based risks
Prioritizing vendors becomes quite easy once any organization has
identified their vendors. They just need to analyze the list and
determine how much risks can their vendors pose for the business. This
risk can be critical, high, medium, or low depending on the data a
vendor possesses. There will be vendors who will be critical for the
organization and their performance could affect the performance of the
business whereas there will be some who will be having extensive
customer data. Companies need to analyze all such risk factors before
providing access to organizational data.
Track new vendors
Every new vendor associating with the organization can pose a certain
level of risk for the company. Therefore, companies need to scrutinize
any new vendor engaging with the organization. These risks can easily be
analyzed if companies have a standard process and a vendor risk
management template. They can even rank vendors based on the risk
factor.
