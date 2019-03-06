Unraveling the True Potential of Customer Intelligence in the Business World | Download Infiniti Research's Free Resource Today!

A global market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, that delivers actionable solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their downloadable article series on driving business growth with customer intelligence.

Customer intelligence (CI) involves using customer data to derive valuable market information. This can be collected by organizations from both internal and external sources. In the modern business world, it is imperative for companies to understand customer motivations better in order to drive future growth. Leveraging customer intelligence not only boosts campaign-specific metrics, but also improves customer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction, as well as revenue, profitability, and customer value.

Given below are a few free resources that are available for download and can help you gain a better hold on how customer intelligence solutions help drive business growth:

Tapping into Market Opportunities with Customer Intelligence

Although there are several mantras of the mass marketing era where the customer is assumed to have a conditioned response that is totally predictable, today’s customers are highly dynamic in their choices and are known to take informed decisions while making a purchase. So, customer intelligence solutions are inevitable for businesses who want to correctly identify what their customers want and what needs to be done to keep them hooked on to the brand.

Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty Management: Are they Interconnected?

Most businesses such as retail business implemented loyalty program to increase their customer's satisfaction and deter their customer from moving to competitor brands. However, the success of this program is not substantiated. Increased customer satisfaction heightens the chances of re-purchase and improves customer loyalty towards a brand. Loyalty Management tools grow a business's revenues and profits by improving retention among its customers, employees and investors. Are customer satisfaction and loyalty management interrelated?

How to Master Customer Intelligence and Drive Business Growth: A 5-Step Guide

It takes more than collecting and analyzing survey data to cultivate satisfied customers. Any business can conduct a customer survey. But true knowledge of important issues and trends comes from ongoing customer input. However, by following five essential steps to customer intelligence will help companies to build customer loyalty, gain a competitive advantage in the market, and ultimately improve the bottom line.

