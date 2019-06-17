Unstoppable Domains : Announces the Top 60 Zilliqa Domain Names Up for Auction

Unstoppable Domains, a software company building domains on blockchains, today announced which 60 .zil domains it will auction on June 27. These domains represent the top 60 most watched Zilliqa domain names on the Unstoppable Domains website. The top domain, bitcoin.zil, has already attracted 505 potential buyers.

“We are excited to see growing enthusiasm for blockchain domains,” said Matthew Gould, Unstoppable Domains CEO. “These domains provide two very critical benefits to users: they enable people to send crypto to a single human readable name, and they offer a platform to create uncensorable websites. The concepts of free speech and growing the crypto community are really resonating with our customer base.”

.Zil domains have seen high demand over the past 3 months, even though top domains have yet to be released. Users can, however, watchlist the domains they are most interested in bidding on during the coming public auction. Here are the top 60 most watchlisted domains:

Which domains will be up for auction?

1. bitcoin

2. crypto

3. porn

4. blockchain

5. money

6. insurance

7. gold

8. cars

9. hotels

10. satoshi

11. bra

12. zil

13. usa

14. bank

15. wallet

16. beer

17. ethereum

18. carinsurance

19. lasvegas

20. pay

21. trump

22. weed

23. travel

24. toys

25. pizza

26. cannabis

27. xxx

28. litecoin

29. privatejet

30. music

31. xrp

32. fb

33. z

34. shop

35. 360

36. coffee

37. coin

38. cash

39. vacationrentals

40. porno

41. hotel

42. payme

43. booking

44. diamond

45. insure

46. game

47. exchange

48. 1

49. ripple

50. donaldtrump

51. abc

52. cardano

53. auction

54. shoes

55. ai

56. car

57. we

58. domain

59. elonmusk

60. israel

The auction will be split into two phases. During phase I, the 60 most watchlisted domains will be available for a buy now price of $10,000 each. Domains can be purchased using bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and bitcoin cash.

During phase II, domains can only be purchased with Zilliqa.

Bidding will start between $10 and $1,000 depending on the price of the domain in the pre-order phase. Each subsequent bid must be at least 5 percent greater than the previous bid. If a person is outbid, they will immediately get their funds returned. New bids will add additional time (~1 hour) to the auction to prevent auction sniping. Also, bidding will be capped at $10,000 per domain. Anyone in the world can participate and anyone in the world can watch the auctions as they happen.

For more information on the auction, check out our blog.

About Unstoppable Domains:

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa Foundation.

For more information visit www.unstoppabledomains.com.

Follow us on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005935/en/