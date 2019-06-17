Unstoppable Domains : Announces the Top 60 Zilliqa Domain Names Up for Auction

Unstoppable
Domains, a software company building domains on blockchains, today
announced which 60 .zil domains it will auction on June 27. These
domains represent the top
60 most watched Zilliqa domain names on the Unstoppable Domains
website. The top domain, bitcoin.zil, has already attracted 505
potential buyers.
“We are excited to see growing enthusiasm for blockchain domains,” said
Matthew Gould, Unstoppable Domains CEO. “These domains provide two very critical
benefits to users: they enable people to send crypto to a single
human readable name, and they offer a platform to create uncensorable
websites. The concepts of free speech and growing the crypto community
are really resonating with our customer base.”
.Zil domains have seen high demand over the past 3 months, even though
top domains have yet to be released. Users can, however, watchlist the
domains they are most interested in bidding on during the coming public
auction. Here are the top 60 most watchlisted domains:
Which domains will be up for auction?
1. bitcoin
2. crypto
3. porn
4. blockchain
5. money
6.
insurance
7. gold
8. cars
9. hotels
10. satoshi
11.
bra
12. zil
13. usa
14. bank
15. wallet
16. beer
17.
ethereum
18. carinsurance
19. lasvegas
20. pay
21.
trump
22. weed
23. travel
24. toys
25. pizza
26.
cannabis
27. xxx
28. litecoin
29. privatejet
30.
music
31. xrp
32. fb
33. z
34. shop
35. 360
36.
coffee
37. coin
38. cash
39. vacationrentals
40.
porno
41. hotel
42. payme
43. booking
44. diamond
45.
insure
46. game
47. exchange
48. 1
49. ripple
50.
donaldtrump
51. abc
52. cardano
53. auction
54. shoes
55.
ai
56. car
57. we
58. domain
59. elonmusk
60.
israel
The auction will be split into two phases. During phase I, the 60 most
watchlisted domains will be available for a buy now price of $10,000
each. Domains can be purchased using bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and
bitcoin cash.
During phase II, domains can only be purchased with
Zilliqa.
Bidding will start between $10 and $1,000 depending on the price of the
domain in the pre-order phase. Each subsequent bid must be at least 5
percent greater than the previous bid. If a person is outbid, they will
immediately get their funds returned. New bids will add additional time
(~1 hour) to the auction to prevent auction sniping. Also, bidding will
be capped at $10,000 per domain. Anyone in the world can participate and
anyone in the world can watch the auctions as they happen.
For more information on the auction, check
out our blog.
About Unstoppable Domains:
Unstoppable
Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on
blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and
has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa
Foundation.
For more information visit www.unstoppabledomains.com.
