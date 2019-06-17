Log in
Unstoppable Domains : Announces the Top 60 Zilliqa Domain Names Up for Auction

06/17/2019 | 11:16pm BST

Unstoppable Domains, a software company building domains on blockchains, today announced which 60 .zil domains it will auction on June 27. These domains represent the top 60 most watched Zilliqa domain names on the Unstoppable Domains website. The top domain, bitcoin.zil, has already attracted 505 potential buyers.

“We are excited to see growing enthusiasm for blockchain domains,” said Matthew Gould, Unstoppable Domains CEO. “These domains provide two very critical benefits to users: they enable people to send crypto to a single human readable name, and they offer a platform to create uncensorable websites. The concepts of free speech and growing the crypto community are really resonating with our customer base.”

.Zil domains have seen high demand over the past 3 months, even though top domains have yet to be released. Users can, however, watchlist the domains they are most interested in bidding on during the coming public auction. Here are the top 60 most watchlisted domains:

Which domains will be up for auction?

1. bitcoin
2. crypto
3. porn
4. blockchain
5. money
6. insurance
7. gold
8. cars
9. hotels
10. satoshi
11. bra
12. zil
13. usa
14. bank
15. wallet
16. beer
17. ethereum
18. carinsurance
19. lasvegas
20. pay
21. trump
22. weed
23. travel
24. toys
25. pizza
26. cannabis
27. xxx
28. litecoin
29. privatejet
30. music
31. xrp
32. fb
33. z
34. shop
35. 360
36. coffee
37. coin
38. cash
39. vacationrentals
40. porno
41. hotel
42. payme
43. booking
44. diamond
45. insure
46. game
47. exchange
48. 1
49. ripple
50. donaldtrump
51. abc
52. cardano
53. auction
54. shoes
55. ai
56. car
57. we
58. domain
59. elonmusk
60. israel

The auction will be split into two phases. During phase I, the 60 most watchlisted domains will be available for a buy now price of $10,000 each. Domains can be purchased using bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and bitcoin cash.

During phase II, domains can only be purchased with Zilliqa.

Bidding will start between $10 and $1,000 depending on the price of the domain in the pre-order phase. Each subsequent bid must be at least 5 percent greater than the previous bid. If a person is outbid, they will immediately get their funds returned. New bids will add additional time (~1 hour) to the auction to prevent auction sniping. Also, bidding will be capped at $10,000 per domain. Anyone in the world can participate and anyone in the world can watch the auctions as they happen.

For more information on the auction, check out our blog.

About Unstoppable Domains:

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa Foundation.

For more information visit www.unstoppabledomains.com.

Follow us on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram!


© Business Wire 2019
