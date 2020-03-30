Log in
Unstoppable Domains : Partners With Opera Browser to Integrate Decentralized Websites

03/30/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Offers 80 Million Users Access to the Decentralized Web

Unstoppable Domains, a software company building domain names on blockchains, today announced a partnership with Opera, a top 5 browser by market share. Opera’s integration of Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto domain will give over 80 million users direct access to decentralized websites.

Users will be able to view blockchain-based websites by typing .crypto domains into Opera Browser just like they would a .com domain. Notably, the .crypto domain extension can be used both for cryptocurrency payments and decentralized websites.

Opera’s integration is the first time a major browser has supported a domain system that is not part of traditional DNS. This news signals a shift away from the current centralized systems and toward decentralized systems.

Unlike traditional domains, blockchain domains are stored by the owner instead of by registrar companies like Godaddy. Decentralized websites are stored on p2p networks like IPFS, not cloud services like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Unstoppable Domains co-founder, Brad Kam, commented, “We believe that tools like Ethereum and IPFS will create a better internet than what exists with DNS and ICANN. It’s just beginning, but this system could replace the old internet entirely. Our partnership with Opera means that users can now view a .crypto website just as easily as a .com website.”

Opera’s integration with Unstoppable Domains is now live in Opera’s Android mobile app.

Additional integrations with Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto include:

  • myetherwallet.crypto (wallet)
  • coinomi.crypto (wallet)
  • kyber.crypto (dex)
  • pomp.crypto (podcast)

To date, Unstoppable Domains has registered more than 200,000 blockchain domain names.

About Opera:

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 350 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About Unstoppable Domains:

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa Foundation.

For more information visit www.unstoppabledomains.com.

Follow us on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.


© Business Wire 2020
