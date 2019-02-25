Log in
Untreated Hearing Loss in the UK Costs £ 25.5 Billion Each Year

02/25/2019 | 04:35am EST

Around 3 million people in the United Kingdom live with an untreated, disabling hearing loss. Untreated, disabling hearing loss in the UK costs £25.5 billion each year. This is £ 8,500 each year per person with an untreated disabling hearing loss. The costs are related to lower quality of life and higher unemployment among people with a disabling hearing loss.

The detailed findings and conclusions in a new report “Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs”, will be presented at a lunch debate at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on the 6th of March in connection with the WHO World Hearing Day on the 3rd of March.

Lower quality of life due to disabling hearing loss in the UK costs £16.5 billion each year. Lost productivity in the UK due to higher unemployment among people with a disabling hearing loss costs £9 billion each year. In total, this is £25.5 billion. The cost does not cover extra health care costs caused by hearing loss. A disabling hearing loss is defined by the Global Burden of Disease research group (GBD) as a hearing loss greater than 35dB.

In the EU, untreated, disabling hearing loss costs 185 billion Euros each year.

The report documents that the use of hearing aids and other hearing solutions improves health and increases quality of life. It also documents that people with an untreated, disabling hearing loss are at greater risk of social isolation, depression, cognitive decline and dementia, while people who treat their hearing loss do not experience a higher risk than people without hearing loss.

There are 4.5 million people with a disabling hearing loss (>35 dB) in The United Kingdom. Around 3 million are not treated for their disabling hearing loss as only around one in three in Europe with a disabling hearing loss use hearing aids or other hearing solutions. With a steadily ageing population who live longer and longer and with an earlier onset of hearing loss due to increased noise exposure, this growth will increase even further in the years to come.

The report, “Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs”, is a meta study which has analyzed and compared hundreds of scientific studies and papers in the last two decades about the prevalence and the consequences of hearing loss and the use and benefits of hearing aids.

“The scientific report clearly demonstrates that untreated hearing loss is a major health issue and that untreated hearing loss has a huge economic and social impact on our society. It also documents that checking your hearing and treating hearing loss pays, both for the individual and for society”, says Secretary General Kim Ruberg, hear-it AISBL, which has published the report.

“If you think you might have a hearing loss, my best advice is to get your hearing checked. You can start by checking your hearing using the WHO “Check your hearing” app or test your hearing online at www.hear-it.org. But if you suspect that you have hearing problems my best advice is that you get a real hearing test carried out by a hearing professional”, says Kim Ruberg.

World Hearing Day is held by the WHO on the 3rd of March each year to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world. The theme for World Hearing Day 2019 is “Check you hearing”.

The report, “Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs”, is carried out for hear-it AISBL by Professor Emerita Bridget Shield, Brunel University in London with the assistance of Professor Mark Atherton, Brunel University, London. In 2006, Professor Bridget Shield compiled the first report for hear-it AISBL: “Evaluation of the Social and Economic Costs of hearing Impairment”.

About hear-it AISBL
Hear-it AISBL is an international, non-commercial organization, based in Brussels, Belgium. The objective of Hear-it AISBL is to collect, process and circulate up-to-date scientific information and other relevant information about hearing loss and its human and socio-economic consequences, as well as the possibilities and benefits of treating hearing loss. The members of Hear-it AISBL include IFHOH (The International Federation of the Hard of Hearing), EFHOH (European Federation of Hard of Hearing People), AEA (European Association of Hearing Aid Professionals) and individual members of the hearing aid industry. Hear-it AISBL runs the world's largest and leading website on hearing and hearing loss: www.hear-it.org

Further information:
Secretary general, Kim Ruberg, hear-it AISBL, phone +45 40 300 500 (CET)

High-resolution pictures for editorial use can be found here:
https://www.hear-it.org/editorial-photos
How to take a hearing test: https://www.hear-it.org/the-hearing-test-3
Questions and other requests, please send an email to editor@hear-it.org
For general information about hearing, hearing loss and hearing loss treatment, please visit www.hear-it.org


© Business Wire 2019
