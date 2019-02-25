Untreated Hearing Loss in the UK Costs £ 25.5 Billion Each Year

Around 3 million people in the United Kingdom live with an untreated,
disabling hearing loss. Untreated, disabling hearing loss in the UK
costs £25.5 billion each year. This is £ 8,500 each year per person with
an untreated disabling hearing loss. The costs are related to lower
quality of life and higher unemployment among people with a disabling
hearing loss.
The detailed findings and conclusions in a new report “Hearing Loss –
Numbers and Costs”, will be presented at a lunch debate at the European
Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on the 6th of March in
connection with the WHO World Hearing Day on the 3rd of March.
Lower quality of life due to disabling hearing loss in the UK costs
£16.5 billion each year. Lost productivity in the UK due to higher
unemployment among people with a disabling hearing loss costs £9 billion
each year. In total, this is £25.5 billion. The cost does not cover
extra health care costs caused by hearing loss. A disabling hearing loss
is defined by the Global Burden of Disease research group (GBD) as a
hearing loss greater than 35dB.
In the EU, untreated, disabling hearing loss costs 185 billion Euros
each year.
The report documents that the use of hearing aids and other hearing
solutions improves health and increases quality of life. It also
documents that people with an untreated, disabling hearing loss are at
greater risk of social isolation, depression, cognitive decline and
dementia, while people who treat their hearing loss do not experience a
higher risk than people without hearing loss.
There are 4.5 million people with a disabling hearing loss (>35 dB) in
The United Kingdom. Around 3 million are not treated for their disabling
hearing loss as only around one in three in Europe with a disabling
hearing loss use hearing aids or other hearing solutions. With a
steadily ageing population who live longer and longer and with an
earlier onset of hearing loss due to increased noise exposure, this
growth will increase even further in the years to come.
The report, “Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs”, is a meta study which
has analyzed and compared hundreds of scientific studies and papers in
the last two decades about the prevalence and the consequences of
hearing loss and the use and benefits of hearing aids.
“The scientific report clearly demonstrates that untreated hearing loss
is a major health issue and that untreated hearing loss has a huge
economic and social impact on our society. It also documents that
checking your hearing and treating hearing loss pays, both for the
individual and for society”, says Secretary General Kim Ruberg, hear-it
AISBL, which has published the report.
“If you think you might have a hearing loss, my best advice is to get
your hearing checked. You can start by checking your hearing using the
WHO “Check your hearing” app or test your hearing online at www.hear-it.org.
But if you suspect that you have hearing problems my best advice is that
you get a real hearing test carried out by a hearing professional”, says
Kim Ruberg.
World Hearing Day is held by the WHO on the 3rd of March each
year to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and
promote ear and hearing care across the world. The theme for World
Hearing Day 2019 is “Check you hearing”.
The report, “Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs”, is carried out for
hear-it AISBL by Professor Emerita Bridget Shield, Brunel University in
London with the assistance of Professor Mark Atherton, Brunel
University, London. In 2006, Professor Bridget Shield compiled the first
report for hear-it AISBL: “Evaluation of the Social and Economic Costs
of hearing Impairment”.
About hear-it AISBL
Hear-it AISBL is an international,
non-commercial organization, based in Brussels, Belgium. The objective
of Hear-it AISBL is to collect, process and circulate up-to-date
scientific information and other relevant information about hearing loss
and its human and socio-economic consequences, as well as the
possibilities and benefits of treating hearing loss. The members of
Hear-it AISBL include IFHOH (The International Federation of the Hard of
Hearing), EFHOH (European Federation of Hard of Hearing People), AEA
(European Association of Hearing Aid Professionals) and individual
members of the hearing aid industry. Hear-it AISBL runs the world's
largest and leading website on hearing and hearing loss: www.hear-it.org
Further information:
Secretary
general, Kim Ruberg, hear-it AISBL, phone +45 40 300 500 (CET)
High-resolution pictures for editorial use can be found here:
https://www.hear-it.org/editorial-photos
How
to take a hearing test: https://www.hear-it.org/the-hearing-test-3
Questions
and other requests, please send an email to editor@hear-it.org
For
general information about hearing, hearing loss and hearing loss
treatment, please visit www.hear-it.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005363/en/