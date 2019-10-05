Log in
Unveiling Three Ways Artificial Intelligence is Disrupting the Media and Entertainment Sector | Quantzig's Latest Article

10/05/2019

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on how artificial intelligence is disrupting the media and entertainment sector. Media and entertainment companies face several challenges that can be attributed to factors such as live streaming of content, unpredictable traffic, personalization and publishing permission-based content. Companies in the media and entertainment sector are investing a significant portion of their budget to improve bandwidth for streaming content seamlessly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191005005005/en/

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn how artificial intelligence can help in making use of unstructured data to improve business operations.

Artificial intelligence can help media companies to become more creative and productive as it can help in personalizing user experience, search optimization while improving content-creation and production processes. Additionally, media companies can leverage artificial intelligence to automate operations and drive decision-making.

Use Cases of Artificial Intelligence in the Media and Entertainment Sector

Facilitates real-time streaming

Artificial intelligence helps companies in the media and entertainment industry in customization, packaging, and transmission of content in real-time. As a result, this enriches consumer experience and improves ad sales through targeted ad insertions. Also, AI can help in interpreting streaming content and extracting metadata which, in turn, helps in monitoring content more effectively and protecting the privacy of users.

Talk to our analytics experts to know how we can help you improve personalization and customer service in the media and entertainment sector.

Boosts user experience

Targeted content and relevant recommendations are the most common ways to improve customer engagement. Artificial intelligence not only helps media companies to serve their consumers with relevant advertising but also in defining a user’s relevant emotional state and the proper timing to publish this ad.

Quantzig’s customized analytics dashboards help companies in the media and entertainment industry to gain performance insights and optimize marketing strategy. Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform to know more.

Improves content management and delivery

Artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms can help in content-based searches and content suggestions based on selections over time. This helps media companies to precisely target audiences increasing the chance of a conversion. Artificial intelligence has the potential to close the loop between audiences, content generation, management and delivery, and the subsequent consumption of that content.

Learn more about how artificial intelligence can help in monitoring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns in real-time.

Recent Articles:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
