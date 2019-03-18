Unveiling the Benefits of Supply Chain Analytics | Quantzig's New Article

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the benefits of supply chain analytics. This article explains how supply chain analytics can help companies fine-tune their entire supply chain network. The growing complexity of business operations has brought supply chains into the limelight like never before.

Supply chain analytics holds the key to mitigate a number of businesses complexities. It has the potential to enhance the end-to-end performance of the supply chain in terms of financial, operational, as well as managerial aspects. Additionally, supply chain analytics can act as a guide for companies to understand the impact of indirect supply chain cost and market volatility. Therefore, it is high time that companies realize the impact that leveraging supply chain analytics solutions can have on their business operations.

Benefits of supply chain analytics:

Understand the risk better

Supply chain analytics can help in determining the unknown and known risks. Also, it can guide in forecasting future risks by identifying patterns and trends across the supply chain. Risk management across the supply chain is very important to realize the net business growth.

Improve accuracy in planning

Supply chain analytics can help businesses to predict future demand precisely by analyzing the customer data thoroughly. Also, it assists an organization in decision-making process regarding inventory management and production by analyzing market trends and changing demands.

Prepare for the future

Advanced analytics is helping leading companies in their supply chain management activities. Leveraging analytics is always beneficial for businesses as it has the potential to process both unstructured and structured data to keep companies ahead of the curve. Also, it sends timely alerts that helps in better decision making. Supply chain analytics can interconnect different touch points and minimize risks.

