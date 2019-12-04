Log in
Unveiling the Biggest Reasons Why US Healthcare Institutions Need Supply Chain Analytics | Quantzig's New Expert Series Article

12/04/2019 | 09:46am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that explains why healthcare organizations must leverage supply chain analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005510/en/

Our supply chain analytics solutions have helped leading businesses to gain a competitive edge by controlling costs and improving process efficiency. Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help your business grow.

The US healthcare industry is fraught with challenges due to rising costs and advances in technology that make it difficult for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. With only one-third of the healthcare service providers in the United States considering their supply chain management process to be effective, there is a growing concern on optimizing the supply chain activities to control costs and prevent out of stock scenarios. Owing to many such factors value-based reimbursement models have begun to take over the industry, making it even more crucial for healthcare organizations to control their costs.

Finding it difficult to tackle the rising supply chain costs? With a robust analytics solution in place, this would no more be a concern. Talk to our analytics experts for customized solutions.

Supply Chain Challenges Faced by Healthcare Organizations in the US:

  • Poor Workflow Design
  • Drug Shortages
  • Lack of Integration

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, “Leveraging supply chain analytics is crucial for healthcare organizations to succeed in today’s complex business environment, and to help our clients succeed we offer advanced analytics solutions that leverage innovative processes and cutting-edge tools to help businesses transform their organization into an innovative one that’s tailored for success.”

Analyzing the troves of supply chain data is tough, but doable with the right supply chain analytics solutions. Schedule a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our supply chain analytics solutions portfolio.

Top 3 Benefits of Supply Chain Analytics in Healthcare

1: Inventory Management

Leveraging supply chain analytics can help healthcare organizations maintain and control stock levels by gaining better clarity on the supply chain activities and inventory levels.

2: Alignment with Global Standards

Supply chain analytics helps businesses to build a cost-effective supply chain by aligning their business goals with a single set of global standards that support data interchange, processes, and capabilities.

Would you like to learn more? Request more information from our analytics experts.

Read the complete article here: http://bit.ly/2P7O0vY

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


