Unveiling the Biggest Reasons Why US Healthcare Institutions Need Supply Chain Analytics | Quantzig's New Expert Series Article

The US healthcare industry is fraught with challenges due to rising costs and advances in technology that make it difficult for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. With only one-third of the healthcare service providers in the United States considering their supply chain management process to be effective, there is a growing concern on optimizing the supply chain activities to control costs and prevent out of stock scenarios. Owing to many such factors value-based reimbursement models have begun to take over the industry, making it even more crucial for healthcare organizations to control their costs.

Supply Chain Challenges Faced by Healthcare Organizations in the US:

Poor Workflow Design

Drug Shortages

Lack of Integration

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, “Leveraging supply chain analytics is crucial for healthcare organizations to succeed in today’s complex business environment, and to help our clients succeed we offer advanced analytics solutions that leverage innovative processes and cutting-edge tools to help businesses transform their organization into an innovative one that’s tailored for success.”

Top 3 Benefits of Supply Chain Analytics in Healthcare

1: Inventory Management

Leveraging supply chain analytics can help healthcare organizations maintain and control stock levels by gaining better clarity on the supply chain activities and inventory levels.

2: Alignment with Global Standards

Supply chain analytics helps businesses to build a cost-effective supply chain by aligning their business goals with a single set of global standards that support data interchange, processes, and capabilities.

