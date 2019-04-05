Unveiling the True Potential of Insurance Analytics | Read Quantzig's New Article to Know More

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article
on the
importance of insurance analytics. With the growing customer
expectations and burgeoning challenges, insurance companies cannot
ignore the value of insurance analytics. Insurance analytics can help
companies to build optimized business models that can help in enhancing
services, sales, and marketing. Additionally, by leveraging insurance
analytics solutions, insurance companies can make significant
improvements in the development of new products and in their management
processes as a whole.
Benefits of insurance analytics:
Prevents fraud and reduces waste
Insurance analytics can prevent the insurance companies from fraudulent
activities by offering valuable insights into policyholder’s data and
helping to identify who is most likely to commit the fraud before it
actually happens. Insurance companies can analyze such data in real-time
with the help of analytics and check if a policyholder is engaging in
suspicious activity.
Assists self-servicing of policies
Self-servicing, a new normal in the era of technological advancements
can help insurance companies in improving customer service. By
leveraging insurance analytics, companies can come up with a dashboard
for policyholders where they can monitor their own policies and manage
everything from finding the right policy to making a claim all from one
place. Consequently, this can help in improving retention rates and make
customers happy.
Improves premium pricing
The accuracy of data is one of the major concerns of insurance companies
while pricing premiums. Inaccuracy in datasets makes it difficult for
insurance companies to predict individual incidents. This is where
insurance analytics can help. By leveraging insurance analytics
solutions, companies in the insurance sector can keep a close watch on
the behavior of individual policyholders. This can help them in pricing
policies and premiums accordingly. Want to know more? Read the
complete article here.
About Quantzig
Quantzig
is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK,
Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our
clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to
leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists
of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
