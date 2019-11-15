Log in
Up Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

11/15/2019 | 03:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Up Fintech securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Up Fintech’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (2) between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tigr.      

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (4) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Up Fintech’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tigr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fintech you have until January 6, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
