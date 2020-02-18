Log in
 UpContent Announces New Marketing Solution for Advisors Working with Shareholders Service Group

02/18/2020 | 09:16am EST

 

UpContent, a highly regarded platform that enables marketers to discover, curate and distribute compelling online content to clients, announced today that it has partnered with San Diego-based Shareholders Service Group (SSG) to offer its content marketing solution to the over 1,600 registered investment advisors that do business with SSG.

“We’re very pleased to be partnering with SSG to offer a content solution for the independent RIA community it services,” said Scott Rogerson, UpContent’s Founder and CEO. “With trust at an all-time premium, advisors need to have the ability not only to provide clients with investment insights, but to have a consistent resource for the trends, forecasts and strategies that inform prudent financial planning. SSG’s emphasis on trust and its track record of support for the advisors they serve make them an ideal partner for UpContent.”

UpContent is a B2B SaaS technology platform that enables marketing and sales professionals to more easily discover, review, approve and distribute third-party articles that entertain, inform, and stimulate action. Using UpContent, organizations deepen relationships with their audiences and drive revenue through strategically curated content.

Shareholders Service Group provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively to independent registered investment advisors. “SSG is committed to helping advisors build trust with their clients,” said SSG President Dan Skiles. “UpContent gives advisory firms of all sizes the ability to showcase their unique perspective and thought leadership in a digital-first way. The breadth of discoverable media, simple pricing and integration-first approach make UpContent a great addition to our Advisors Advantage Program.”

About UpContent LLC

UpContent LLC helps marketing and sales professionals build trust, deepen relationships, and drive revenue through strategically curated content. UpContent analyzes millions of articles monthly and lets marketers across industries discover and share high quality content with customers and prospects while easily collaborating with their marketing and sales teams. Its technology also easily integrates with favorite outreach tools so marketers don’t have to change their stack. For the Winter 2020, UpContent has been named “Leader” and “Best Estimated ROI” by the unbiased SaaS industry review site G2. For more information, or to request a personalized demo, visit https://www.upcontent.com.

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/getupcontent/

About Shareholders Service Group, Inc.

Shareholders Service Group (SSG) provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). SSG provides a full range of brokerage and back office service and support with a robust technology platform, access to a full suite of investment vehicles, and a highly experienced service team that only serves independent RIAs. The company was founded in 2002, and currently serves approximately 1,600 advisory firms throughout the country. The management team began serving independent RIAs in the 1980s. For more information, visit https://www.ssginstitutional.com


© Business Wire 2020
