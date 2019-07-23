Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Upbeat earnings from Coca-Cola, United Tech lift Wall Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 01:15pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat earnings and forecasts from Coca-Cola and United Technologies, while a two-year debt ceiling and budget deal between President Donald Trump and Congress buoyed sentiment.

The U.S. corporate earnings season is off to a strong start, with nearly 80% of the 104 S&P 500 companies topping earnings expectations in the second quarter.

United Technologies Corp gained 0.3%, after raising its full-year profit and sales outlook.

Fellow Dow component Coca-Cola Co shares rose as much as 5.8%, to hit a record high, after the fizzy drink maker beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised its full-year organic revenue forecast.

"Coca-Cola posting very robust results is very encouraging and raises the prospects of stocks being able to perform in a changing environment," said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

"The reaching of a debt ceiling agreement is positive news for all sectors at large, because it's one additional question that gets removed from the outlook for growth and equities in general."

The deal will help avert a feared government default later this year, but add to rising budget deficits.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could slow growth further.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its policy-setting meeting next week to counter a slowing global economy have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new record levels and put the S&P 500 just about 1% shy of its all-time high.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to signal easier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday.

At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 55.41 points, or 0.20%, at 27,227.31, the S&P 500 was up 7.51 points, or 0.25%, at 2,992.54. The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.19 points, or 0.03%, at 8,206.33.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are now expected to rise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, improving from a small decline estimated previously.

The financial sector <.SPSY> rose 0.92%, and gave the biggest boost to markets, while the banking index <.SPXBK> rallied 1.66%.

The interest rate sensitive stocks likely got a boost from rising yields on the benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR>.

Travelers Cos Inc fell 2.3% after the insurer's second-quarter profit missed estimates, as weather-related losses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain.

Hasbro Inc jumped 8.8% and was the biggest gainer among S&P 500 companies, after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.]

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 97 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Karina Dsouza; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 5.65% 54.135 Delayed Quote.8.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 27244.79 Delayed Quote.16.48%
HASBRO 8.78% 117.82 Delayed Quote.32.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 7916.284835 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 8214.969774 Delayed Quote.22.78%
S&P 500 0.31% 2994.54 Delayed Quote.18.74%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES -2.73% 145.64 Delayed Quote.25.45%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.68% 134.03 Delayed Quote.24.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pCENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA : Communique no. 125 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting of Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd July, 2019
PU
01:25pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : We must keep our promise to mine workers
PU
01:25pU.S. home sales tumble as prices surge to record high
RE
01:17pDutch chipmaker ASM reports 25% rise in second quarter revenue, to buy back shares
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pUpbeat earnings from Coca-Cola, United Tech lift Wall Street
RE
01:13pU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
01:11pWhite House adviser Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, ag buys
RE
01:07pU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on earnings; sterling falls
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group