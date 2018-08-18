Log in
Upcoming China-Africa summit would be successful: senior AU official

08/18/2018

ADDIS ABABA - African Union (AU) Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil has expressed belief that the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit would be successful.

The African Union Commission is going to play a big role by participating in the summit to be held early September in Beijing, said commissioner while receiving credentials of Chinese Ambassador to the AU Liu Yuxi on Aug 16.

'FOCAC summit has now become a regular summit between Africa and China and there is big project coming out of this partnership within the FOCAC summit,' noted the commissioner.

Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, accompanied by members of high-level AU delegation, will be attending the FOCAC Beijing summit, whereby memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed in different areas, according to the commissioner.

The preparation is going to take place on both sides very well and there is a communication on the agenda of the summit and the expected outcome, she said, expressing belief that the summit would be successful.

Speaking to Xinhua, Ambassador Liu said Chinese and African leaders will meet at the FOCAC summit and discus the blue print of China-Africa cooperation for the coming years.

'We will also try to make out our common development and win-win cooperation on the basis of South-South cooperation so that in the near future China and Africa could realize jointly our common goals,' he said.

'We join hands and make concerted efforts to further promote our cooperation in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and to achieve our win-win cooperation goals, and in the near future we can also achieve more fruitful cooperation outcomes,' he said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 19:00:01 UTC
