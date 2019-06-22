Upcoming Event: Prevent Plant, Controlling Weeds and Potential Cover Crops

This week, Randall Reeder, organizer of the Conservation Tillage Conference, and Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension-Hardin County announced a free event to be held June 27 regarding prevent plant, controlling weeds and potential cover crops. All are welcome to attend.
Location: Ohio Northern University, McIntosh Center, Ballroom
Date: Thursday, June 27
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Content:
-
Cover crops: David Brandt, Dwight Clary and Cody Beacom and moderator, Alan Sundermeier, OSU Extension, Wood County
-
Weed control: Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension Auglaize County
-
Crop insurance issues: Brad Wingfield, Wingfield Crop Insurance Service
-
Representative from USDA-FSA, TBA
-
Q&A: led by Bret Margraf, Seneca Conservation District
Questions about the event? Please contact Randall:
Randall Reeder, P.E.
Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired)
Ohio State University
614-477-0439 (cell)
