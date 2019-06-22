Log in
Upcoming Event: Prevent Plant, Controlling Weeds and Potential Cover Crops

06/22/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

This week, Randall Reeder, organizer of the Conservation Tillage Conference, and Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension-Hardin County announced a free event to be held June 27 regarding prevent plant, controlling weeds and potential cover crops. All are welcome to attend.

Location: Ohio Northern University, McIntosh Center, Ballroom
Date: Thursday, June 27
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Content:

  • Cover crops: David Brandt, Dwight Clary and Cody Beacom and moderator, Alan Sundermeier, OSU Extension, Wood County
  • Weed control: Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension Auglaize County
  • Crop insurance issues: Brad Wingfield, Wingfield Crop Insurance Service
  • Representative from USDA-FSA, TBA
  • Q&A: led by Bret Margraf, Seneca Conservation District

Questions about the event? Please contact Randall:

Randall Reeder, P.E.
Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired)
Ohio State University
614-477-0439 (cell)

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 22:49:06 UTC
