Upcoming Event: Prevent Plant, Controlling Weeds and Potential Cover Crops

This week, Randall Reeder, organizer of the Conservation Tillage Conference, and Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension-Hardin County announced a free event to be held June 27 regarding prevent plant, controlling weeds and potential cover crops. All are welcome to attend.

Location: Ohio Northern University, McIntosh Center, Ballroom

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Content:

Cover crops: David Brandt, Dwight Clary and Cody Beacom and moderator, Alan Sundermeier, OSU Extension, Wood County

OSU Extension, Wood County Weed control: Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension Auglaize County

OSU Extension Auglaize County Crop insurance issues: Brad Wingfield , Wingfield Crop Insurance Service

, Wingfield Crop Insurance Service Representative from USDA-FSA, TBA

Q&A: led by Bret Margraf, Seneca Conservation District

Questions about the event? Please contact Randall:

Randall Reeder, P.E.

Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired)

Ohio State University

614-477-0439 (cell)