Upcoming “Return to Work” Town Hall by First Advantage Will Spotlight What Employers Need

ATLANTA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, will host a complimentary online event titled, “Town Hall: Equipping Your Business for the New Future of Work.” Scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET, the event will feature the strategies and solutions deployed by First Advantage as it helped companies get millions of people back to work during the current health crisis.



COVID-19 has changed the way U.S. businesses operate, with some organizations pressing pause while others grew significantly to meet previously unanticipated demand. During this town hall, subject matter experts from First Advantage, including Joelle Smith, Chief Experience Officer, Michael Pilnick, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources, and Tammie Moser, Senior Director, Product Innovation, will address the hiring challenges that organizations face as they ramp up and bring employees back to work in this new climate.

Having partnered with major employers that continued recruiting and hiring using remote solutions, Smith, Pilnick and Moser will draw from this direct experience throughout the event to provide key takeaways and actionable next steps. A wide range of pertinent topics will be covered, from staffing open jobs quickly while remaining compliant to assessing and monitoring employees as they return to the worksite. They will also discuss critical safety initiatives such as screening employees who are coming off furlough, implementing programs to limit COVID-19 risk and executing virtual tests to maintain a drug-free workplace.

Regarding the event, Smith shared, “Without skipping a beat, First Advantage supported employers during the crisis by offering high-speed screening solutions to get millions of essential workers hired. In doing so, we witnessed first-hand the business needs change and the future of work redefined. Companies hiring and rehiring post-COVID-19 need solutions that provide faster, more cost-effective ways to get people back to work without introducing unnecessary risk. This event will examine how to review screening programs and set businesses up for success as we reopen the economy, begin recovery and establish the new normal.”

