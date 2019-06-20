Update: Epsilon Announces AGM Results

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A filed on May 21, 2019 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at seven, and BDO USA, LLP was appointed as auditor. Each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee % For % Withheld John Lovoi 99.99% 0.01% Matthew Dougherty 72.74% 27.26% Ryan Roebuck 99.82% 0.18% Stephen Finlayson 99.50% 0.50% Michael Raleigh 99.99% 0.01% Jacob Roorda 99.50% 0.50% Tracy Stephens 99.50% 0.50%

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Special note for news distribution in the United States

The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the “Corporation”) that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.