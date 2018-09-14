Gate Ventures PLC

Update regarding subscription of shares

ISIN Number: GB00BYX2WP92

TICKER: GATE

Gate Ventures PLC Press ReleaseSeptember 14, 2018

Gate Ventures PLC

("Gate Ventures" or "Gate" or the "Company")

Update: Fundraising: Gate Ventures receives signed subscription letter for £2.5m

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, announces today that further to the announcement made on July 4, 2018, the Directors confirm that the fundraising of £2,500,000 is still proceeding however it is now expected to close on or around November 17, 2018.

About Gate Ventures PLC:

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, was founded in 2015 to exercise active ownership of various production platforms within film, lifestyle and theatre. Governed by senior invest-ment profiles and prominent personas within the British entertainment sector, the board has raised over €28 million worldwide to date.

Since 2017, Gate Ventures PLC has been listed with NASDAQ First North in Copenhagen. Positions include Rise Art Ltd. (15%) Fagara in Mara, 2018 (10%), Theory of Ambitions, 2018 (2.5%), Bink (4%), Ensygnia (7%), PlayJam (25%), Infinity Creative Media (16%), 42nd Street (100%), Sunset Boulevard (100%) and Gate Reality (100%).

As of 2018, the executive board of Gate Ventures PLC is comprised of Lord Michael Ian Grade, Baron of Yarmouth (Chairman, CBE), Sarah, Duchess of York (Executive Director), Mr. Geoffrey Stanton Morrow (CEO), Mr. Michael Sidney Linnit (CSO), Mr. Richard James Carter (CFO, ACMA, CGMA) and Mrs. Anita Luu (COO).

