Update - Gefion Insurance A/S

06/29/2020 | 04:14pm EDT
Update - Gefion Insurance A/S
29 June 2020Press Release
Update - 29 June 2020

On 29 June 2020, the Danish Financial Services Authority (DFSA) published an update notice and FAQ document in relation to Gefion Insurance A/S (Gefion).

The DFSA has withdrawn Gefion's license as an insurance company.

Gefion is now in run-off and existing policies remain in force. Any policyholder who has concerns about their policy should refer to the FAQ document and/or contact their broker.

Note: Gefion is subject to prudential supervision in Denmark by the DFSA. Gefion was primarily selling motor insurance in a number of European countries, including Ireland, on a freedom of services basis. Its financial position is not supervised by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Central Bank of Ireland has no role in that regard.

Update - 26 March 2020

The DFSA has ordered Gefion Insurance A/S to cease writing new business, including the renewals of existing insurance policies.

The DFSA have also published an FAQ document for Gefion customers. View both the order to cease writing new business and the FAQ.

Update - 12 December 2019

The DFSA has published an updated notice in relation to Gefion.

Update - 26 September 2019

The DFSA has published an updated notice in relation to Gefion.

Statement - 12 July 2019

Gefion Insurance A/S (Gefion) operates in Ireland on a freedom of services basis. Gefion is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA).

The DFSA has published a notice in relation to Gefion.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 20:13:04 UTC
