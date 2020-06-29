Update - Gefion Insurance A/S

29 June 2020 Press Release

On 29 June 2020, the Danish Financial Services Authority (DFSA) published an update notice and FAQ document in relation to Gefion Insurance A/S (Gefion).

The DFSA has withdrawn Gefion's license as an insurance company.

Gefion is now in run-off and existing policies remain in force. Any policyholder who has concerns about their policy should refer to the FAQ document and/or contact their broker.

Note: Gefion is subject to prudential supervision in Denmark by the DFSA. Gefion was primarily selling motor insurance in a number of European countries, including Ireland, on a freedom of services basis. Its financial position is not supervised by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Central Bank of Ireland has no role in that regard.

The DFSA has ordered Gefion Insurance A/S to cease writing new business, including the renewals of existing insurance policies.

The DFSA have also published an FAQ document for Gefion customers. View both the order to cease writing new business and the FAQ.

Gefion Insurance A/S (Gefion) operates in Ireland on a freedom of services basis. Gefion is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA).

