Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

02/04/2019 | 08:26am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).

Investors, who purchased shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

On February 6, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that integration issues surrounding Advance Auto’s Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales, that increased competition was negatively impacting sales, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about Advance Auto’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On January 25, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.

Those who purchased Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
 Michael Daniels
 +1 (858) 779-1554
 mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
 3111 Camino Del Rio North
 Suite 423
 San Diego, CA 92108

ABOUT:
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

Shareholders Foundation


© GlobeNewswire 2019
