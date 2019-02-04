Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).

On February 6, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that integration issues surrounding Advance Auto’s Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales, that increased competition was negatively impacting sales, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about Advance Auto’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On January 25, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.



