Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Update: Lawsuit for Investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

Investors, who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779 - 1554.

On October 26, 2017, Super Micro Computer, Inc. reaffirmed its delay in filing the 10-K, stating that "In connection with the in-process audit of the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, a sales transaction was subject to additional inquiry and review."

Then on January 30, 2018, Super Micro Computer, Inc. stated that "the Audit Committee has completed the previously disclosed investigation. Additional time is required to analyze the impact, if any, of the results of the investigation on the Company's historical financial statements, as well as to conduct additional reviews before the Company will be able to finalize its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 (the "Form 10-K")."

On February 8, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Super Micro&#8217;s financial statements contained accounting errors, including errors with respect to one of the Company&#8217;s sales transactions, that as such, the Company&#8217;s internal controls were not effective, that Super Micro lacked the capability to timely review and assess the impact of the foregoing issues, and that as a result, Super Micro&#8217;s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 24, 2018, an amended complaint was filed.

On October 4, 2018, it was reported that Super Micro Computer, Inc, is central to a spying scandal involving China. According to the article, "The chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, [officials say], by operatives from a unit of the People's Liberation Army. In Super Micro Computer, Inc, China's spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies."

Those who purchased Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

ABOUT:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE: The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513679/Update-Lawsuit-for-Investors-in-Super-Micro-Computer-Inc-NASDAQ-SMCI-Shares-Announced-by-Shareholders-Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513679/Update-Lawsuit-for-Investors-in-Super-Micro-Computer-Inc-NASDAQ-SMCI-Shares-Announced-by-Shareholders-Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513679/Update-Lawsuit-for-Investors-in-Super-Micro-Computer-Inc-NASDAQ-SMCI-Shares-Announced-by-Shareholders-Foundation


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29pPREMIER LEAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE : Arsenal make big move as Liverpool fail to close gap on Man City
AQ
03:29pTWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:29pMajor Effort to Increase Trust in News Achieves Widespread Adoption
BU
03:28pMATTEL : Barbie Pushes Global Initiative To Champion Girls' Limitless Potential With "Dream Gap Project"
PU
03:28pSAVILLS : 7 Park Row, Leeds bags FPP as tenant following extensive…
PU
03:28pSANDSTORM GOLD : Royalties Provides Asset Updates
PU
03:28pMTN : Nigeria’s central bank governor to negotiate MTN $8bn dispute
AQ
03:28pVUNANI : and AYO announce fintech tie-up
AQ
03:28pFIRST MERCHANT BANK : rebrands to First Capital Bank
AQ
03:28pCLOUD UNFILTERED, EPISODE 57 : Navigating the Waves of Innovation, with Lew Tucker
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
4Google drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.