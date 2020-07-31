Update: Multi-Association Letter to Request Extension and Funding for Section 3610

July 31, 2020

The letter notes that while the Senate Republican proposal answered the calls for additional funding through Fiscal Year 2021 for the DoD and NASA, it did not include the extension of the authority in Section 3610 beyond September 30, 2020 that is necessary to ensure the continuity of operations across the government as the pandemic continues. The letter asked that the authorities granted by Section 3610 be extended in the final bill to December 31, 2021, for all covered agencies.

