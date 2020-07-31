Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Update: Multi-Association Letter to Request Extension and Funding for Section 3610

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

July 31, 2020

The letter notes that while the Senate Republican proposal answered the calls for additional funding through Fiscal Year 2021 for the DoD and NASA, it did not include the extension of the authority in Section 3610 beyond September 30, 2020 that is necessary to ensure the continuity of operations across the government as the pandemic continues. The letter asked that the authorities granted by Section 3610 be extended in the final bill to December 31, 2021, for all covered agencies.

Read the LetterVisit INSA's COVID-19 Response Page

Disclaimer

INSA - Intelligence and National Security Alliance published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 16:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pUnder Armour Says Revenue Could Be Down As Much As 20% To 25% In The Back Half Of The Year
RE
12:48pBrexit talks scheduled just in time for key EU October summit
RE
12:43pChinese trader COFCO names former Cargill director Sang as head of Asia
RE
12:43pCaterpillar offers cautious outlook after punishing quarter; shares drop
RE
12:41pUK hedge fund manager Odey charged with assaulting a woman
RE
12:40pCaterpillar offers cautious outlook after punishing quarter; shares drop
RE
12:37pU.S. crude output in May plummets by a record 2 mln bpd
RE
12:34pBulgaria expects budget surplus of 1.5% of GDP at end-July
RE
12:31pChinese discounts hit record as pandemic hammers physical demand
RE
12:30pGM partners with EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers in U.S.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group