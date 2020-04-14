Log in
Update Regarding January 3, 2020 Oxylabs-Resolved Lawsuit With Luminati Networks Ltd.

04/14/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

On January 3, 2020, UAB Teso LT and UAB Metacluster LT (collectively, “Oxylabs”) resolved the lawsuit styled Luminati Networks Ltd. v. UAB Tesonet, 2:18-cv-00299-JRG (E.D. Tex.) via a settlement entered into with Luminati Networks, Ltd. (“Luminati”). After the parties entered into their settlement, press releases were issued concerning the outcome of the lawsuit. Oxylabs wishes to note the following with respect to the settlement and all press releases or other communications concerning the settlement: (i) the Court did not make a merits judgment in connection with the settlement; (ii) the settlement was by mutual agreement entered into freely by both parties; and (iii) the dismissal of the lawsuit was the procedural means by which the Court carried out the parties’ mutual agreement.

About Oxylabs

Oxylabs is a leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale web data extraction. The company's mission is clear: To give every business - whether big or small - the right to access big data. With unmatched hands-on experience in web data harvesting, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses, helping them unearth hidden gems of business intelligence data through state-of-the-art products and technological expertise.

More information about Oxylabs can be found at: https://oxylabs.io/about-us


