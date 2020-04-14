Update Regarding January 3, 2020 Oxylabs-Resolved Lawsuit With Luminati Networks Ltd.

On January 3, 2020, UAB Teso LT and UAB Metacluster LT (collectively, “Oxylabs”) resolved the lawsuit styled Luminati Networks Ltd. v. UAB Tesonet, 2:18-cv-00299-JRG (E.D. Tex.) via a settlement entered into with Luminati Networks, Ltd. (“Luminati”). After the parties entered into their settlement, press releases were issued concerning the outcome of the lawsuit. Oxylabs wishes to note the following with respect to the settlement and all press releases or other communications concerning the settlement: (i) the Court did not make a merits judgment in connection with the settlement; (ii) the settlement was by mutual agreement entered into freely by both parties; and (iii) the dismissal of the lawsuit was the procedural means by which the Court carried out the parties’ mutual agreement.

